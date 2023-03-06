As his teammates gradually exited Ab Nicholas Court, Kamari McGee, beaming from ear to ear, elected to kick start a friendly shooting competition following practice. While basketballs caromed off the cylinder, sneakers squeaked against the hardwood and sweat dripped from each player’s threads, his contagious energy floated throughout the arena.

McGee, a 20-year-old business student and point guard for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team, always dreamed of donning the cardinal and white. As a 2021-22 Horizon League All-Freshman Team honoree at Green Bay last season, he fulfilled his aspiration by transferring to Madison for the 2022 campaign, according to the UW Athletic Department.

“Being from Wisconsin and going into this Big Ten Tournament and even just playing this whole season with Wisconsin across my chest, it’s meant a lot,” McGee said with a grin. “It feels good to be playing for my state.”

With the conference tournament looming on the horizon, the Racine native possesses intangibles irrelevant to the box score.

“I can tell just when I get in, there’s a sudden energy change,” McGee said. “We want to play fast, we want to run. We’re eager to get stops on defense. I take pride in that role.”

Men’s Basketball: Badgers fall to Edey, No. 5 Purdue in final home contest of 2022-2023After failing to complete a double-digit, come-from-behind victory against the Michigan Wolverines, Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers (16-13, 8-11) dropped another Read…

Plus, with recent ailments to the Badgers’ cornerstone contributors and continual rotation fluctuations, McGee can certainly provide a backcourt spark. Notorious for his passion, he logged a season-high 25 minutes Feb. 14 on the road against a stout Michigan squad, according to the UW Athletic Department.

Junior Steven Crowl, Wisconsin’s 7-foot Swiss Army knife, echoed this sentiment. Notwithstanding his starting duties, the big man acknowledged McGee’s pivotal role prior to tournament action.

“I think he just brings the energy for us,” Crowl said. “We saw a couple games ago against Michigan when he came in and really gave us a boost, so I think that’s the big thing with him.”

As Wisconsinites begin to anticipate another March jam-packed with Badger hoops and nail-biting finishes, McGee maintains an optimistic outlook on both life and basketball.

“No matter how hard the times get, no matter how down I get, I always get myself out of it,” McGee said, fixated on the Kohl Center’s rafters.

But as the tournament may transpire, Wisconsin fans can bank on the kid from Racine to bring toughness and spirit each time he laces up. It’s the only way he knows how.