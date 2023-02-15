The countdown to the 57th Super Bowl set to take place this Sunday in Arizona, it’s prime time to reflect on the 2022-23 season and consider how Badger football alumni impacted NFL teams.

This season has many ups and downs for Badgers across the league. The Steelers’ T.J. Watt continued to prove why he is considered one of the best defensive ends in the league while the pure dominance of Jonathan Taylor was slowed due to unfortunate injuries.

Not only did a number of former Badger stars continue to prove to be transformative players in the league, but several newcomers made a name for themselves as well.

Let’s take a look at how Badger NFL Alums fared this past season.

The Stars

One of the biggest Badger alum stories of the NFL season was the retirement of future Hall of Famer and former Badger great J.J. Watt.

During his 12-year career, Watt wreaked havoc across the league, racking up three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards as well as 114.5 career sacks — 12.5 of which he made this past season.

Fortunately, the Watt legacy continues on through his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt, now having played together on the Steelers for the third straight season. While T.J. is arguably the most famous of the two, Derek had his most productive year yet, securing both his first rushing and receiving touchdowns of his career. T.J.’s season was hampered by injuries, with a torn pectoral in week one. Despite only playing 10 games, T.J. still proved to be a difference maker on the field. He produced 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

While the Watt brothers were able to continue to find success on the football field, former Badger stars Russell Wilson and Jonathan Taylor struggled to find their rhythm this season.

Much like T.J., Taylor also missed substantial time due to injuries, playing only 11 games. Despite missing time, Taylor still put up a respectable 861 yards on the ground. But he only found the end zone four times this past season, a far cry from his 18 touchdown performance in 2021.

Former Rose Bowl starter Russell Wilson struggled mightily with his new team this year. He threw for just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, the lowest touchdown mark of his career. Wilson will look to bounce back in 2023 with new offensive-minded coach Sean Payton. The former Saints anchor will look to turn around the under-performing Broncos and get Wilson back playing at the elite level fans are used to.

The Newcomers

A trio of Badgers — Jake Ferguson, Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal — played prominent roles in their rookie campaigns this year. Ferguson, who was drafted in the 4th round by the Dallas Cowboys, played behind star tight end Dalton Schultz for much of his rookie campaign. Ferguson still found a way to make an impact, scoring two touchdowns and making plays in the clutch, much like he did during his time playing at UW.

Leo Chenal also put together a solid rookie campaign. He will be representing the Badgers in the Super Bowl this Sunday with the Chiefs. Chenal only started eight games this past season, putting up one sack and three tackles for loss in his limited playing time.

Of all the former Badgers to enter the league this year, no one burst onto the scene quite like Jack Sanborn. Born and raised in Lake Zurich, IL, Sanborn joined his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, after going undrafted. While he received little playing time through his first eight games, Sanborn finally got his shot at linebacker after Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. In just six games as a starter, Sanborn put up a remarkable 50 tackles and two sacks. The Bears appear to have found their new starting linebacker for seasons to come.