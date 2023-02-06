The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team (7-17, 2-7) was unable to hold on to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, falling to Rutgers (10-14, 4-8) 73-67 Feb. 5 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

It was a back-and-forth battle at Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday. Despite neither team establishing a decisive lead after the first 10 minutes of play, Wisconsin was able to take an advantage late in the second quarter. Fueled by Brooke Schramek’s five points, Moseley’s group put together a 9-0 run and returned to the locker room with a 32-28 lead.

The Scarlet Knights were able to tighten up the gap off a combined 8-for-14 from the field following the break, outscoring the Badgers 20-19 in the third quarter. Serah Williams took over for Wisconsin to help the Badgers retain the slim lead with 10 minutes remaining. The freshman went 5-for-6 for 10 points in the paint during the third quarter.

Rutgers went on an 8-0 run in the final period and took over the lead with six minutes remaining. Wisconsin could not respond and committed 10 turnovers, allowing Rutgers to outscore the Badgers 25-16 during the fourth quarter. At the final buzzer, the Scarlet Knights would celebrate their fourth conference win of the season, defeating Wisconsin 73-67.

Men’s Basketball: Badgers survive Buckeyes’ late surge, capture critical conference victory in ColumbusFollowing a discouraging second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers (13-8, 5-6) conquered Chris Holtmann’s Ohio Read…

Turnovers continue to be a thorn in the side for Wisconsin. The red and white committed 21 turnovers for the third straight game and allowed Rutgers to score 24 points off turnovers. Wisconsin has a turnover margin of -3.21, one of the worst in the NCAA.

Rutgers was able to catch the Badgers off guard in transition. Coquese Washington’s squad scored 25 fast break points during the game. The Scarlet Knights also dominated in the box and secured 38 points in the paint.

Wisconsin continued to improve on rebounding. The Badgers grabbed 35 boards and scored 13 second chance points off 12 offensive rebounds in the contest.

Women’s Hockey: Badgers losing streak slides into new yearThe normally dominant University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team recently hit a rough patch. After starting the year with a Read…

Avery LaBarbera led the way for the Badgers. The New York native scored 16 points and shot 4-for-6 from downtown. Julie Pospíšilová and Maty Wilke combined for 15 points each, and Williams rounded out the Badger’s scoring with 14 points.

The Scarlet Knights were led by junior forward Chyna Cornwell. She closed out the day with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. Rutgers saw three other players reach double-digit figures as well. Awa Sidibe, Kassondra Brown and Kaylene Smikle accounted for 42 points as a trio.

Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center to take on Michigan State Wednesday, Feb. 8.