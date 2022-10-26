Following his official visit to Madison this past weekend, 2024 small forward Jack Robison announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.

Robison, from Lakeville, Minnesota, is a good get for Wisconsin as he is ranked the number 145 recruit overall in the class of 2024 and the number 34 power forward. Robison committed to the Badgers over Minnesota, Nebraska, St. Thomas and USF, who had all offered a spot to the 6’6 junior.

Robison has been a long-term target for the Badgers, who started recruiting him as early as his freshman year of high school. When asked about his reasons for committing, Robison described his strong relationship with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft to Badger247.

“Coach Krabbenhoft was the first coach to call me ever,” Robison said in the interview. “Like the first school to ever reach out, and ever since then, especially with him, I feel like we’ve had a super cool connection, and he’s someone that I really look up to as a person, and I think It’s going to be really cool to be able to play for him.”

Robinson is the first 2024 basketball recruit to commit to Wisconsin in what could be a loaded class with a plethora of highly rated talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota, which has been a recruiting hotbed for the Badgers of late.

Robison attends Lakeville North high school, a frequent pool of Badger recruits throughout the Greg Gard era. Robison joins former Badger Nate Reuvers, current star forward Tyler Wahl and 2023 commit Nolan Winter as players who have made that Lakeville to Madison jump. Robison’s connection with Winter is especially strong.

“My best friend and for it to work out for us to play together in college I think is super cool,” Robison said in the Badger247 interview.

Robison also is AAU teammates with Badger targets Daniel Freitag and Jackson McAndrew.

As a sophomore, Robison averaged 16.8 points per game for a Lakeville North team that finished third in Minnesota’s 4A section 1 division before losing to eventual section champions Owatonna in the playoffs. Robison has shown that he is someone who can score from anywhere on the court with impressive three-point shooting, alongside the ability to play-make and drive to the basket.

Robison’s arrival will also help fill the following departure of Tyler Wahl, who will graduate the spring before Robison arrives on campus — assuming he takes his extra COVID year. Looking forward over the next few months, the Badgers will hope to land more commitments in the 2024 class, with the potential to be one of the best in UW history.