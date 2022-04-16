Former Wisconsin men’s hockey goaltender Cameron Rowe entered the transfer portal Friday.

The Willmette, Illinois native won the starting goaltending job early on in his freshman season with some outstanding play. He finished the 2020-21 season with an impressive 2.00 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. His 9-2-1 record seemingly established him as the program’s goalie of the future.

But, he struggled mightily to open the 2021-22 season, before losing his starting role to Minnesota transfer Jared Moe.

The writing was on the wall for this move as Wisconsin added Mercyhurst transfer, Kyle McClellan, earlier this week. The addition of McClellan, as well as the return of Jared Moe and Ben Garrity, make for an already crowded goalie room, and it seemed to be in Rowe’s best interest to find a new home for the rest of his college hockey career.

Shortly after it was announced that Rowe was entering the transfer portal, Brad Elliott Schlossman from The Rink Live, reported that Rowe had already decided to head to Western Michigan University next season.

The quick turnaround likely means that this move was lined up for a while.