From defying the odds to seize the Big Ten conference to disappointing early exits in the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness, follow the Badgers’ 2021-22 thrilling season with veteran Badger Herald photographer Justin Mielke.

Comeback Kids: Indiana vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 8, 2021)

The Badgers erased a 22-point first half deficit against the Hoosiers in their Big Ten opener. Johnny Davis electrified the Kohl Center and the entire city of Madison with 23 points and one of the most exciting comebacks in Wisconsin Basketball history.

This game set the tone for the rest of the Big Ten regular season in which the Badgers proved to be dominant in the win column.

The Melee in Madison: Michigan vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 20, 2022)

The Badgers handled the Wolverines pretty easily on a calm Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. It was not until after the game when things really got heated. Michigan Coach Juwan Howard swung at Wisconsin Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the handshake line, causing a scuffle between the two teams.

Boos rained down on Big Blue nation like never before. The dissent became deafening as Howard left through the tunnel. The Wisconsin-Michigan rivalry escalated that day, to say the least.

The Chucky Special: Purdue vs. Wisconsin (March 1, 2022)

The bank was open late that Thursday night for Chucky Hepburn and the Wisconsin Badgers as they cashed in with a Big Ten Regular Season Championship. Hepburn got his shot off over the extended arm of Jaden Ivey with just a few seconds left to play in the tied game.

A soft touch off the glass from way downtown sent the Kohl Center into pandemonium, as the court flooded with students to watch the Badgers hoist the Big Ten Championship trophy and cut down the nets.

Badgers Dancing at Fiserv Forum: Colgate vs. Wisconsin (March 18, 2022)

The Badgers withstood a masterclass 3-point shooting performance from the Colgate Raiders and earned a March Madness victory in front of a home crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It was truly a remarkable feeling hearing the roar of the Badger-dominant crowd in an NCAA tournament game. This game was also historic because it was the first NCAA tournament game at Fiserv Forum for the Badgers — less than a year after the Milwaukee Bucks won an NBA Championship on the same court.

All good things come to an end: Iowa State vs. Wisconsin (March 20, 2022)

March got the best of the Badgers.

This team defied odds, accomplished goals, electrified the city of Madison, the state of Wisconsin, put themselves on the national radar, saw an All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, shook up the Big Ten conference, won Championships and most importantly, made Wisconsin basketball feel like Wisconsin basketball again.

But all good things come to an end. It does not matter what you say about this team, because when you say Wisconsin, you’ve said it all.