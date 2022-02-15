Bloomington, IN – The No. 15 University of Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) head to Bloomington to take on the Indiana University Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) in hopes of sweeping their Big Ten rival.

A dominant second half separated the Badgers from the Hoosiers in the first matchup this season, with Wisconsin defeating Indiana 64-59. Johnny Davis was the only Badger to score in double-figures, earning 23 points, nine rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes.

Since the Dec. 8 game in Madison, the Badgers have gone 9-4 in Big Ten play, but enter Tuesday night’s matchup coming off of a tough loss to Rutgers. For the Hoosiers, three straight Big Ten losses have Mike Woodson’s squad starving for a conference win.

No. 15 Wisconsin v. Indiana (-3) O/U 132.5:

The Badgers are 9-1 overall in their last 10 games against the Hoosiers, including an 8-2 record against the spread in the last 10 games played on the road in Bloomington.

The Hoosier faithful make it a very loud environment at Assembly Hall, doing their part to help IU reach a 13-2 record defending their home court in their last 15 games.

Both teams are in a very important spot with only about three weeks of Big Ten play remaining before March Madness. The Badgers have shown clear signs of regression as of late and need to find their rhythm before the Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers have dropped three straight, including road losses to Northwestern and Michigan State.

As of late, the once reliable UW backcourt of Brad Davison and Davis has struggled. Davison shot just 1-9 from 3-point land against Rutgers — a disappointing performance that has turned into a slump. Davis has struggled to find his rhythm as well, struggling to carry the offense like he once did this season.

For Wisconsin to win Tuesday, they need to play their own game. Davis, Tyler Wahl and Davison will need to each do their part offensively, otherwise, the Badgers’ lack of bench depth may prove to be a serious issue once again.

If two of the Badgers’ big three cannot score over 15 points, the Badgers may be looking at a two-game losing streak coming at the worst time in the season. Expect Davis to return to his national player of the year finalist form and maybe even the return of Davison going full heel on the Hoosiers, getting right into the heads of the Hoosier faithful.

Final Score:

Wisconsin – 73

Indiana – 68

Picks: Wisconsin (+145), Over 132.5 points.

The Badgers cannot and will not expect to walk into Assembly Hall hoping for an easy night. While no win is easy in the Big Ten, winning in Assembly Hall is as tough of a task as any.