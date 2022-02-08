East Lansing, MI – The No. 14 University of Wisconsin Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) travel to East Lansing taking on the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans looking to get revenge after losing at home in their last matchup.

The Spartans enter Tuesday night’s action in a big come-back spot after getting blown out by Rutgers in their last outing. The Badgers took care of business in their previous game, edging out Penn State 51-49.

There are lots of signs pointing in both directions for tonight’s game. The Spartans look to make a statement win after a bad loss and the Badgers look to find their stride after regressing as of late.

The last time they matched up, the Badgers fell to the Spartans 86-74 at home with Tyler Wahl out while nursing an ankle injury. Johnny Davis struggled mightily with Wahl out, scoring 25 points and tallying five rebounds and four assists, but converted on just 8/20 field goal attempts.

Though he was still able to lead the charge offensively, the Badgers will need a much more efficient night from Davis in order to defeat Tom Izzo and the Spartans in East Lansing.

Women’s Basketball: Badgers surpass last seasons win total with victory over IllinoisWith 6,007 members of the Badger faithful packed into the Kohl Center, Marisa Moseley’s Wisconsin Badgers (6-16, 3-9 Big Ten) Read…

The Badgers have struggled in East Lansing as of late, losing 12 of their last 13 games in the Breslin Center. Against the spread, the Badgers have also struggled, going 0-5 in their last five games.

After starting the season out playing all expectations for the squad this season, the Badgers have regressed in the last few weeks. Winning three of their last five games, the Badgers only two losses came at the hands of Michigan State and Illinois — two of the top-ranked Big Ten teams.

The Badgers have not been able to separate from the lower-tiered Big Ten teams such as Penn State, Minnesota and Nebraska, winning those three games by a combined score of 15 points. Though they got the job done, Wisconsin’s lack of bench depth and three-point shooting have been exposed as of late.

When Davis has struggled offensively, the Badgers follow suit. Though Wisconsin has hit the over in four of their last five games, their offensive regression is proving to be a real issue for the team in the worst part of the season. In order to prove their place in the Big Ten and college basketball as a whole, the Badgers need to improve their bench play as well as shoot the three better.

Women’s Hockey: Badgers split top-5 series matchup against BulldogsIn an important No. 4 v. No. 5 matchup, the struggling Badgers were able to split last week’s Friday-Saturday series Read…

I think Tuesday will be a low-scoring close game with both sides struggling to find answers offensively.

The Badgers are going to continue to run their offense through Davis, Wahl and Brad Davison, the three Badgers who have carried the offense this season. Wahl will be the difference-maker for the Badgers on Tuesday — his ability to score inside and take the pressure off Davis will prove to be vital.

Wisconsin +4, O/U 138 Picks

Final Score:

Wisconsin – 63

Michigan State – 72

Michigan State wins, covers (-4) and the under 138 hits.