Madison, WI. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (0-0) kicks off their 2021-2022 season Tuesday night, facing off against the St. Francis College Brooklyn Terriers (0-0).

Tuesday’s matchup is the first time in either program’s history that the two teams will face each other.

Last season, the Badgers finished 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten with a starting five that consisted of D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.

Four of the five Badger starters graduated last spring, the only returning player being fifth-year senior Brad Davison.

The new look 2021-2022 Wisconsin team faces a set of new challenges as they look to overcome their lack of experience and youth this season. Last year, the average age of Wisconsin’s starting lineup was 22.6 years old, which was older than last year’s Chicago Bulls starting five, which was 21.6.

This season, the Badger’s potential starting five is an average 19.8 years old.

Returning playmakers for the Badgers, Brad Davison, Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl all will play larger roles this season, especially for Davis and Wahl who will become regular starters this season.

After playing on the U19 FIBA World Cup championship team, Davis looks to take a massive step this season. Davis averaged 7.0 points per game as a freshman last season, playing 24.3 minutes per game coming off the bench. As an everyday starter this year, Davis’ next step comes in the form of his shooting and his playmaking abilities.

For Davison, the Badgers fifth-year senior returns to the Kohl Center to start his 125th game as a Badger. Davison currently ranks in the Badger’s top 10 all-time in games started (124), minutes played (4,011), three points field goals (222) and free throw percentage (.832).

In 128 games he has been eligible to play in, Davison has played in 124 straight games, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.

Projected starting five

Davis – Guard

Wahl – Guard

Davison – Guard

Steven Crowl – Forward

Chucky Hepburn – Forward

Prediction

Facing their first non-conference opponent of the season, Wisconsin will roll easily. In last season’s non-conference games the Badgers did well, averaging 77.7 points per game when their opponents averaged just over 60 points per contest.

Gard will have the chance in the second half to try different rotations and use the entirety of his bench as the Badgers pull away heading into half time.

Badgers over the Terriers 83-64.

Wisconsin’s season tips off Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten + and the Badger Sports Network.