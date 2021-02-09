After losing 10 straight games, the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team (4-13, 1-13 Big Ten) picked up a much-needed win against the Illinois Fighting Illini before heading into two more conference games against Minnesota and Penn State, where the Badgers got blown out in each contest.

The Badger’s play in two conference games this week beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 at home against the Ohio State University Buckeyes (12-2, 8-2), the team’s first and only game against the Buckeyes this season. Over the last five seasons, the Badgers have faced Ohio State eight times and have only picked up a win in one of those eight games.

Looking back at the losses Wisconsin has suffered this season, it is crucial the Badgers minimize turnovers on offense and in transition. If Imani Lewis and Sydney Hilliard continue to score in the double digits and the Badgers are able to consistently shoot and rebound the ball, they may have a chance at defeating the Buckeyes.

The second of two Big Ten games this week will be played on the road Sunday, Feb. 14 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-9, 4-8). The Badger’s challenged Minnesota earlier this season and took an 83–88 overtime loss. With little surprise, turnovers ultimately resulted in the Badger’s demise. This week, they will need to put offensive pressure on the Golden Gophers, while also being more careful with the ball.

Last week, the Buckeyes faced the Gophers and scored 27 points off of 25 turnovers they forced. Wisconsin can do the same, as taking advantage of this weakness will allow Hilliard and Lewis to score at will. Minnesota’s Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia lead the Gophers in scoring and are Wisconsin’s two biggest threats defensively. Slowing down these two scorers is the Badgers biggest key defensively and must be done in order for them to get the win.

The season is approaching an end with only seven conference games left. Wisconsin is running out of chances to get on a win streak and restore their record. Support the Badgers this week and tune into radio station 100.9 FM to listen to both games live.