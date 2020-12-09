Just days after having their showdown in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) notched a comfortable win Wednesday night against the Rhode Island Rams (3-3, 0-0 Atlantic Ten).

Unlike their Big Ten counterparts, the Badgers were not able to compete in this season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Wisconsin’s initial opponent Louisville paused all team activities Dec. 3 due to a positive test within the program.

The Badgers moved quickly after the cancellation, scheduling Wednesday’s game against the Rams — a high-quality opponent despite their record, as the Rams have faced challenging matchups in Boston College and No. 23 Arizona State.

Wisconsin started on a tear and erased all memory of Friday’s heartbreaking loss to arch-rival Marquette. Senior guard Brad Davison set the tone early — burying three triples to start the game. Davison’s offensive outburst propelled the Badgers to an early 10–2 lead, and his 17 first-half points outscored the entire Rams team (16).

The Badgers’ stifling defense held the Rams to 7-for-27 shooting in the first half and Wisconsin led 33–16 at the break.

The Rams started a furious comeback late in the second half. After a Jeremy Sheppard 3-pointer with 5:17 to go, a 22-point Badger lead dwindled to just nine. Though Wisconsin did a solid job limiting star guard Fatts Russell to 3-for-14 shooting, Sheppard shined — scoring 13 points on only eight shots.

Sheppard’s hot shooting was not enough for the Rams as Wisconsin sunk free throws late to seal the victory. Davison was particularly impressive from the foul line, shooting a perfect 12-for-12 from the stripe.

Fouls were a big story in Wednesday night’s game. The two teams combined for 48 fouls and the teams shot a combined total of 61 free throws. Wisconsin converted at the line, shooting 26-for-36.

Wednesday night was also a milestone game for Wisconsin senior forward Nathan Reuvers. Reuvers’ blocked shot on Russell’s drive with 9:30 left in the first half was his 155th, surpassing former Wisconsin All-American Ethan Happ for the most in school history. Reuvers finished with three rejections Wednesday night.

Wednesday was a nice rebound for the Badgers following their surprising loss against Marquette. Wisconsin is back in action next Wednesday in a home game against Northern Iowa.