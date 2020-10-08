As COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb in Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday night that it will be adding safety regulations to the Badger home opener Oct. 24 against Illinois.

The primary change here is that parents and other family members of players will no longer be allowed to attend games. The move limits attendance to essential personnel such as players and coaches, essential public safety professionals, stadium operations personnel and a limited number of media members.

“I’ve said that our fans should think about all of our football games as away games this year,” UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “We’re asking fans in Madison to follow public health guidelines and avoid gatherings with anyone outside their household. We’re asking our fans around the state to watch the games at home.”

Local Madisonians and Badgers faithful will have to embrace a different viewing experience from the ones they’ve grown accustomed to in the past. Game days in 2020 will look staunchly different in the place once dubbed the best college football town in America.

In addition to previous health precautions taken, here are some key regulations that will be enforced, per the University —

The University has not released a statement if this will be the protocol for the remainder of the season. Per Johns Hopkins University, the state of Wisconsin currently has the second highest positive COVID-19 test rate in the country at 19.6%.