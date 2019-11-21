The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team took care of business for the fourth consecutive game after dropping their season opener to Saint Mary’s.

The matchup against UW-Green Bay is the Badgers’ last game before they head to the Legends Classic Tournament in New York.

Wisconsin started the game on a 16–4 run before going scoreless for over five minutes. The Badgers pushed their lead to as many 23 points in the game. With the help of Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl, the Badgers poured in 51 first-half points.

The Badgers led the Phoenix by a score of 51–29 at the end of the first half. However, the Phoenix tried their best to battle their way back in the second by cutting the deficit to just 12 points. Green Bay also outscored the Badgers by four points in the second half. In the end, it was not enough to deter the Badgers as they came away with an 88–70 win.

Pritzl had another solid performance by putting up 10 points and five rebounds. Reuvers led the Badgers in scoring tonight with 19 points followed by Davison who poured in 15 points himself. D’Mitrik Trice, to some surprise, dominated on the glass by bringing in eight rebounds.

Wisconsin out-shot Green Bay by 28% from beyond the arc. The Badgers drained 15 of their 31 3-point attempts (48.8%). On the flip side of the ball, Wisconsin’s smothering defense held Green Bay to only four 3-point conversions on 20 attempts (20%).

The win caps a four-game home stretch for the Badgers. The Badgers will now head to Brooklyn, New York to participate in the Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper. The Badgers will take on the Richmond Spiders Monday night at 6 p.m., which will open play for the tournament.

Richmond is currently 3-0 on the season featuring wins against St. Francis PA, Vanderbilt and CSUN. The margin of victory in the first two games for Richmond was only plus three before blowing out CSUN by 28 points. Richmond still has one more game tomorrow night before they face the Badgers. The Spiders will be competing against McNeese State, a familiar foe for the Badgers. The Badgers took care of McNeese State last week in a 20-point victory.

The winner of the Wisconsin-Richmond game will get a chance to compete against either No. 19 Auburn or New Mexico State in the Legends Classic Championship Game Tuesday night.