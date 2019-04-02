This past Saturday the University of Wisconsin men’s swimming team sent a pair of Badgers to compete in Austin, Texas for a national title.

Cameron Tysoe and MJ Mao were the ones up on the block representing the “Grateful Red” at the NCAA championships.

Junior swimmer, Cameron Tysoe, earned himself an honorable mention All-American honor and took 10th place in the 200-yard backstroke at this year’s finals.

Tysoe began the day with a personal record in the same 200-yard backstroke event he’d later qualify for, clocking a time of 1:39.80 seconds in the morning prelims which earned him a spot in the finals. His blistering time was good for second best in UW history.

Three weeks prior, Tysoe swam his way to nationals by posting a soon-to-be-broken personal best time as well.

Tysoe swam a time of 1:39.97 in the consolation final, good for 10th place in the country.

Sophomore MJ Mao finished 31st overall in his NCAA championships debut Saturday.

Mao swam a 1:55.09 time in the 200-yard breaststroke.

He currently owns the second fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke in school history — two seconds faster than the time he posted at the championships.

The Badgers as a team finished tied for 36th in the nation with seven total points.