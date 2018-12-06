The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (8-1) will make the short trip to Milwaukee Saturday as they take on Marquette (7-2) at the Fiserv Forum.

The Badgers have their work cut out for them on the road as the Golden Eagles have yet to lose at home this season, boasting a 6-0 record in the newly built Fiserv Forum.

Despite Marquette’s home dominance this year, recent history is actually on the side of the away team in this series, with the road team winning six of the last eight games.

Marquette isn’t currently ranked but they have had some victories against highly rated opponents, most notably an 83–71 victory over Kansas State, who was ranked No. 12 at the time. The Golden Eagles’ two losses also came against quality opposition, having fallen short against Indiana and No. 2 Kansas.

On the other hand, Wisconsin will be looking to continue their hottest start since 2014, currently ranked No. 12 in the country with a record of 8-1, their only defeat coming at the hands of No. 4 Virginia in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

To keep adding to their win column, the Badgers will have to keep a wary eye on Marquette’s stand out junior guard Markus Howard, who currently leads the Big East Conference in points per game with 22.4 per contest. To add to his elite scoring, Howard is also averaging 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Forward Sam Hauser is another name to watch out for on the Golden Eagles, currently averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game.

D’Mitrik Trice, a name which has been mentioned plenty this season, will once again be a key cog in the Wisconsin offense. Trice is the leading three-point shooter in the nation, currently shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc. The redshirt sophomore has also set a new career high in points three times this season, with his best mark now the 25 he scored against Oklahoma.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. You can catch all the action live on Fox, listen on the Badger Radio Network, or follow along with the team’s official Twitter account @BadgerMBB.