Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-high 321 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 17-yard game-winner in triple overtime to give the University of Wisconsin football team a 47–44 come-from-behind victory at Purdue Saturday.

At first, Saturday’s affair in West Lafayette was far from a thriller. With the Badgers down 10–3 at halftime and the offense struggling to make plays once again, Wisconsin seemed poised to suffer back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Purdue’s senior QB David Blough carved up the Badger secondary for the majority of the game, throwing for 386 yards and four touchdowns in his final home game as a Boilermaker. After a 46-yard touchdown to freshman Rondale Moore with 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Purdue was up 24–13 and dominating a banged-up Wisconsin defense. Purdue added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to widen the advantage to 27–13.

But the Badgers showed some resiliency, refusing to give in thanks to a superb effort from Taylor and wide receiver Danny Davis in the fourth quarter. Davis made a sensational one-handed, five-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Jack Coan to cut the Purdue lead to seven. Then, with 2:51 left in regulation, Coan again connected with Davis in the end zone from 18 yards out to tie and send the game to overtime.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first and second overtime, but after Purdue could only muster a 41-yard field goal to go up 41–44 in the third overtime, the Badgers had an opportunity to seal the game with a touchdown.

Wisconsin got the ball back, and two plays later, Jonathan Taylor did what he does best — find the end-zone — and the Badgers escaped with a 47–44 victory.

Taylor’s 321 yards came on 33 carries, matching his career-high.

In his second consecutive start, Coan finished 16 for 24 with 160 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor contributed with 89 yards on five catches to go with Davis’ two touchdowns.

The Badgers finish the regular season Nov. 24 when they host rival Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium.