After weather saw the McClimon Complex unfit for play for their match against Green Bay Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (6-4-2, 3-1 Big Ten) now turn their attention to their upcoming meeting with Penn State (3-6-2, 1-2-2 Big Ten) in State College Sunday.

Following the Green Bay cancellation, only Big Ten teams remain on the Badgers’ schedule, with four games remaining in the regular season. After struggling early in the season Wisconsin has been on an absolute tear in Big Ten play, sporting a 3-1 record, with their only defeat coming at the hands of No. 2 Indiana.

They will look to keep that hot form going and have a good chance to do so as, aside from Michigan (9-2-1, 3-1-1 Big Ten), their remaining opponents all dwell in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings.

Penn State, on the other hand, are struggling in the wins column, with only one Big Ten victory to their name this season — that being a 3–1 win over last-placed Ohio State. Their inability to score goals has been a major factor in their lack of success. Besides the Ohio State game, they’ve only found the back of the net once in their other four Big Ten matches.

A home game in State College will be beneficial for Penn State, as they have struggled mightily on the road so far this season and have yet to pick up a single away victory.

One player Wisconsin will have to look out for is Penn State sophomore Daniel Gonzalez, who scored two goals in a 3–1 victory over Stony Brook Tuesday. The midfielder also added an assist to go with his pair of goals in what was his first career start for Penn State.

Wisconsin will be looking to make an impression in the attacking third, coming off their most prolific offensive performance of the season, a 4–2 victory over Rutgers. The star from that performance was freshman Noah Melick, who recorded a double, his first goals in the cardinal and white.

The Badgers may have the superior record this season, but they haven’t tasted victory over Penn State since 2011, something they will be looking to change Sunday.

You can catch all the action from University Park on BTN Plus, with kickoff slated for 11 a.m.