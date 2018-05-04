After dominating all throughout her freshman year, Lexi Kerberle was honored as a member of the All Big Ten Team representing the University of Wisconsin women’s tennis program. The team is decided based on a vote from the Big Ten coaches.

Keberle immediately took the No. 1 singles slot this season and did not disappoint in that position. The freshman earned the most wins of anyone on her team with a 25–10 record including tour matches with a 13–5 record from the first slot in dual play.

In a challenging Big Ten conference, Keberle more than held her own in singles, going 5–3 in these games despite dropping her final two completed matches against fellow All Big Ten members Erin Larner of Northwestern and Anna Sanford of Ohio State Univerisity.

Since she is a stronger singles player, Keberle has also had the opportunity to grow this season under doubles partner and departing senior Kelsey Grambeau. The duo finished the season above .500 with a 7–6 overall record.

But perhaps what is most impressive about Keberle’s performance this year is her youth and potential to improve. Coming in as one of UW’s best women’s tennis recruits ever, ranked No. 23 nationally, Keberle has kept par not only with other freshmen, but with other elite players in Division I tennis.

Keberle was frequently found on ITA’s singles player rankings, even breaking the top 100 earlier in the season climbing to No. 98.

On the All Big Ten Team, Keberle was one of only three freshmen that received the honor with Maryland’s Eva Alexandrova and the Freshman of the Year Shiori Fukuda from OSU. Keberle is also the first Badger to win the award since 1996.

Another Badger receiving an award from the Big Ten was Melissa Pick, who earned the Sportsmanship Award. Pick was more than just a class act, though as the junior finished the year 21–14.

Since no Badger women made it to the NCAA Tournament, we will have to wait until the fall to see the development of Keberle and others.