Due to bad weather and safety hazards, the University of Wisconsin’s spring football game scheduled for Friday, April 13 has been canceled.

The athletic department had been keeping close eye on the weather forecast for the weekend, and the consistency of thunderstorms on the horizon made their decision easier. Other schools across the Midwest, including Michigan and Iowa, followed close behind in canceling their season preview games.

Instead of the game, the team will be holding an indoor practice at the McClain Center. Although closed to spectators, it will be open to the media, so be on the lookout for pictures and videos of your favorite players coming soon.

We were disappointed to hear the news, especially because ticket proceeds would have been donated to UW School of Veterinary Medicine’s “Animals Need Heroes Too” campaign. Every year for the spring game, the Wisconsin athletics team pairs up with an organization on campus. Unfortunately, it looks like the animals will need to wait for next year’s donations.

Finishing last season ranked No.6 in College Football Playoff rankings, Wisconsin fans were hoping to see improvements and progress made since losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.

True freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, with 1,977 rushing yards his first year as a Badger, was one of the biggest additions to Wisconsin offense this past season. While Wisconsin had quite a few victories with Taylor running the field, the team is happy to have WR Quintez Cephus back from a leg injury. Losing Cephus after the Indiana game last season was a huge upset for the Badgers due to his 501 receiving yards and six touchdowns in only nine games.

Not only were fans disappointed to hear of the game cancellation, but the players were as well. They have been in spring training mode for weeks now and were looking forward to showing their hard-work off Friday in the annual scrimmage. They only get to play games in Camp Randall, so it was upsetting for them as the game is now an indoor practice.

In ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 for the 2018 season, Wisconsin holds onto their No. 6 ranking before heading into a difficult road schedule. We will see the Badgers kick off the season August 31 at Camp Randall, taking on Western Kentucky.