The time has officially come for the NBA to shake off the dust on their uniforms and get back onto the court. That also means that it is time for some former Wisconsin standouts to show everyone what kind of talent Wisconsin breeds.

The Badger Herald has composed a list of everyone who has ever played for the Cardinal and White and now finds themselves in the NBA for your viewing pleasure. Wisconsin has players all across the country, from LA to Charlotte, so fans have their choice of which team they want to cheer for.

Sam Dekker: At UW from 2012-2015, currently with the Los Angeles Clippers

Dekker left Wisconsin in 2015 and entered the NBA draft where he was selected by the Houston Rockets. After an injury riddled rookie season Sam broke out in his sophomore campaign and was subsequently sent to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Chris Paul mega-deal.

Dekker is looking at staying in LA for a while after the Clippers signed him to a four year rookie deal. While Dekker might be a California resident now, he still has support here in Wisconsin from Aaron Rodgers whenever he finds himself back in Sconnie territory.

Devin Harris: At UW from 2001-2004, currently with the Dallas Mavericks

The longest tenured Badger in the NBA is Devin Harris. In his 13 years in the league Harris has averaged almost twelve points per game and has had successful stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, and the Utah Jazz.

Harris is making the most out of his time with the Mavericks, hopefully leading them to the playoffs for the third time during his tenure with the team. Although a toe injury continues to plague this former point guard, he always seems to create magic when he is on the court.

Frank Kaminsky: At UW from 2011-2015, currently with the Charlotte Hornets

The former Wooden Award winner is making his presence felt in the NBA as he has become a solid rotational play for a Charlotte Hornet’s team that is in contention for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. He leads all Wisconsin players currently in the NBA with approximately 11 points a game and his versatility leaves much room to grow in the future.

Big things are predicted for Kaminsky and the Hornets this year now that the 7-foot center is healthy after a scare in 2016. Kaminsky is currently leading the Hornets’ second line in scoring, showing his talent and resilience after injuries and illnesses plagued him during his first two years of his professional career.

Jon Leuer: At UW from 2007-2011, currently with the Detroit Pistons

Drafted in 2011 Leuer has carved out a solid career for himself in the pros. While he is definitely not the most flashy player in the league Leuer is solid and can always be counted on to come off the bench, stretch the floor, and keep opposing defensive bigs honest.

Leuer has spent a grand total of six years in the NBA, with six different teams. Hopefully things will work out better for the former forward and a team will realize how talented this former Badger truly is.