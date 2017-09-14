Domination.

That would be the sole word used to describe the slaughter that took place at the McClimon Sports Complex late Wednesday night. In what was projected to be an extremely winnable game, the Wisconsin Badgers took home their first Big Ten Conference victory with a 3-1 thrashing of the Northwestern Wildcats.

Coming into the game, the Badgers were sitting at a 1-1-2 record, certainly not the start coach John Trask had envisioned for his troops. Hopefully this victory with jumpstart their season, and keep them on their winnings ways.

Just had Michigan had done to the Badgers in their previous game, the struck first just minutes after the whistle. Sophomore defender Robin Olofsson converted on a screamer from top of the 18-yard box top shelf in just the third minute of play.

As a new transfer, this was Olofsson’s first ever goal as a Badger. The goal was set up by senior Tom Barlow who would be heard from again later. Later is an understatement actually considering Barlow notched a goal of his own just three minutes after.

As the game went on the Badgers continued to dominate possession and the overall pace of play while sitting on their 2-0 lead. Things continued to get worse for Northwestern in the 20 minute when senior Enda O’Neil accidentally knocked the ball into their own net giving the Badgers a 3-0 lead.

The Badgers were understandably conservative in the second half as they nursed a large lead. Eventually Northwestern’s Emmett Gordon finally broke through for what proved to be an insignificant goal in a convincing win for the Badgers.

Up next for the Badger’s is MAC contender Loyola at home at the McClimon Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Saturday.