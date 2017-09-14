The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team is looking to continue their 12-game winning streak at McClimon this weekend as they take on the Loyola Ramblers.

The Badgers (2-1-2, 1-1-0 Big Ten) seem to finally have found their momentum this week as they managed to garner their first Big Ten win against Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday. Now, they welcome non-conference foe Loyola (3-3, 0-2 MVC) to McClimon with the intention of continuing to build the momentum they’ve just started to build.

The Badgers managed to shutdown Northwestern Wednesday 3-1, with outstanding performances coming from Tom Barlow and Robin Olofsson, who each managed to net a goal for UW. Along with Barlow and Olofsson, Wisconsin’s goaltender Phillip Schilling played all 90 minutes and managed to get two saves for UW.

The Badgers have been struggling to gain momentum these past few games, with a loss from Michigan and two ties coming from Tulsa and Oral Roberts. Even though their record looks really rough, the Badgers are in the same position that they were in last year, and they managed to attain an 11-4-4 record overall in 2016.

Loyola has also been struggling to get the momentum they need to have a successful 2017 season this year. With losses coming from Bradley, Valparaiso and UTRGV, the Ramblers have been struggling to find momentum and keep it. They are hoping that they might find some this weekend against the Badgers.

This game looks like it will be in favor of Wisconsin, who not only has the better record of the two teams, but has also managed to be more consistent between games than Loyola has. With the Badgers coming off of their win against Northwestern, they should have the right energy to defeat the Ramblers Saturday at 7 p.m..

Saturday will also be “Pack the MAC” night for Wisconsin, during which general admission tickets will be $1 for all who wish to attend, and student tickets will be free for all students with a valid WiscCard. Saturday will be warm, so fans might want to dress a little lighter, even though the game is a nightime event.