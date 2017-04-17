Everyone knew going into the year that senior utility player Chloe Miller was going to put up big numbers in her final year at the University of Wisconsin. But they did not expect those numbers would be this big.

She began her illustrious career her freshman season, putting up monster numbers. Her .612 slugging percentage and 1.034 on base plus slugging was a for UW freshman. She tied the UW softball record for most home runs in a season with 12, and recorded 37 RBIs. It was one of the most dominant seasons by a Wisconsin freshman ever, and she has done nothing but improve from there.

Though her power numbers dropped her sophomore year, she made up for it with her hitting consistency. She improved her batting average to .349 and got on base 47 percent of the time. Leading the Badgers in doubles, RBIs and hit by pitches, she took a larger role in the Badgers offense while becoming one of the team’s premier hitters.

Miller again improved her batting average her junior year, and earned NFCA Great Lakes All Region second team honors. She tied the school record with 59 runs batted in and was one of the Big Ten’s Distinguished Scholar award winners. Her consistency at the plate and in the classroom throughout her first few years made her the centerpiece of Wisconsin’s offense.

In her senior season, Miller is going out with a bang. She currently leads the team or is tied for the lead in batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, home runs and runs batted in. Her quick swing and power at the plate has made her the Badgers most lethal hitter.

Throughout the first half of the season, Miller not only established herself as the best hitter on the team, but she also as one of the most dynamic and consistent hitters in the nation. She leads the Big Ten in batting average and slugging percentage.

Miller’s .480 average is fifth-best in the nation, and if the year were to end now she would finish fourth all-time in the Big Ten for batting average. Her slugging percentage of .902 places her at sixth in the nation. Her dominance at the plate has carried a Wisconsin team that has averages more than six runs a game.

Though she has been a valuable asset at the plate for the Badgers, it is behind the plate where she truly makes a difference. At catcher, she has thrown out five of 11 opponents attempting to steal a base.

After the win against Iowa April 9, star pitcher Kaitlyn Menz said it was Miller who helped her keep her mindset during high-stress moments.