New York Yankees Sports & Entertainment Network President, Jon Litner will talk to students interested in learning more about careers in the sports media industry Monday night, courtesy of the Sports Business Club at UW-Madison.

Event Details

When: 7:15 p.m. (Monday, April 17)

Where: 1100 Grainger Hall (Morgridge Auditorium)

Open Invite: Though Sports Business Club guest speaker events have been reserved exclusively for club members in the past, SBC has opened tonight’s speech and Q&A with Jon Litner to anyone interested in attending.

Who is Jon Litner?

On Sept. 15, 2016, FOX Sports announced Jon Litner as its new president of the YES Network. Prior to joining FOX Sports last fall, Litner was the Group President of NBC Sports Group, where he was responsible for the eight NBC Regional Sports Networks and the Golf Channel.

“We’re thrilled to have Mr. Litner flying in from New York to speak with our club tonight here in Madison, SBCUW president Luke Regner said. “It should be a great experience for others our members to hear from someone as accomplished as John.”

Litner’s current role at the helm of YES Network is far from his first rodeo as an executive for a major sports network. He has assembled quite a decorated résumé with the success to match it between various high-profile positions across the sports network industry.

Litner has previously held the titles of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the NHL and president of SportsNet NY (SNY), where he guided the network to its launch.

“He should provide our club a rare, beneficial perspective with the insights of someone who has now achieved a presidential position with three separate, major sports media networks during his career working in New York,” Regner said.

What is YES Network?

YES Network is the most-watched regional sports network in the country in 12 of the past 13 years, owns the exclusive local television rights of the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets and Major League Soccer’s New York City FC, per web.yesnetwork.com

The network has earned 402 Emmy nominations and 95 Emmy Awards since its 2002 debut. YES also televises original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and Manchester City (English Premier League) soccer action.