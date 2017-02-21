University of Wisconsin men’s hockey freshman standout Trent Frederic had another impressive series this weekend as the Badgers swept Michigan at the Kohl Center.

On Friday the freshman had two goals as the Badgers bested the Wolverines 5-2, and he added another two goals Saturday during a 6-4 win.

Frederic now has 14 goals on the year along with 16 assists. He has the second most points among the Badgers only to sophomore Luke Kunin. When asked why Frederic has been playing so well, head coach Tony Granato had a simple answer.

“He’s a good player,” Granato said.

Frederic is the hottest player among the Badgers; the freshman put up 12 points in his last seven games.

“He’s only going to continue to get better,” Granato said. “He just continues to find ways to improve. He’s just a really good kid.”

Frederic has lead the Badgers squad to their 17th win on the season. They now sit at second in the Big Ten standings, only 3 points behind Minnesota. The Badgers will get their chance at the Gophers this weekend when they head to Minneapolis for the weekend series.

Wisconsin has been one of the better teams in the country on the road this year, currently sitting at a 7-2 overall record away from the Kohl Center this year. One of those two losses was a close game against the No. 1 team in the country, Denver while the other was against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. They have been 4-0 on the road since.

“I think maybe we play more patient on the road,” Granato said. “Our team this year has competed no matter what situation we have been put in.”

Minnesota, however, will present a more difficult road challenge than before as they are one of the country’s hotter teams. The Gophers have won four of their past five games, including a road sweep of Penn State, and sit at No. 4 in the recent NCAA rankings.

“The Gophers are a heck of a team,” Granato said. “We’re going to need to be at our best to beat them.”

The winner of this weekend’s Border Battle will sit atop the Big Ten standings.

This weekend will mark the second time the Badgers have faced the Gophers this year. The Badgers split the home series last month against Minnesota at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin will get another go at the Gophers at 7 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis.