UW methamphetamine study demands balance between science, society

Associate professor of forensic toxicology Heather Barkholtz and associate professor of clinical health sciences David Leinweber are leading groundbreaking research at the University of Wisconsin regarding the effects of methamphetamine use. The dangerous recreational drug has the potential to become an important, but somewhat paradoxical medical tool.

The research focuses on how different bodies metabolize two isomers — which are mirror images of each other — of methamphetamine, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Currently, law enforcement does not distinguish between the two isomers, but this study has the potential to transform the way law enforcement completes drug tests for methamphetamine. Moreover, the study has the possibility of improving treatment for substance use disorders.

The study also raises ethical questions about the stigma and societal perceptions surrounding SUDs, according to WPR. Moreover, the dual identity of methamphetamine may raise possibilities for FDA approved treatments for methamphetamine use disorder, which do not currently exist. The study aims to improve the general understanding of the effects of methamphetamine on the human body.

While methamphetamine is often associated with the drastic consequences associated with SUDs, its medical applications may prove beneficial. For instance, one of the isomers is also an ingredient for an over-the-counter nasal decongestant, while another is used for ADHD treatment, according to WPR. These two isomers have very distinct characteristics that are critical to differentiate, but the way that law enforcement handles drug testing currently does not complete that differentiation.

Unregulated drug market meth contains a mix of these two isomers with poor quality control. Understanding how these isomers are metabolized could lead to new tests that are able to distinguish between medicinal versus recreational meth use, according to WPR. The research has implications that could improve drug detection technologies especially regarding legal contexts. This UW study aims to address these blind spots in forensic testing.

More accurate testing can enhance the justice system, but it also can raise concerns about the deployment of this technology. Some critics are concerned that advancements in detections have the potential to exacerbate the punitive system surrounding substance use, particularly in communities of marginalized people that tend to be disproportionately affected by enforcement policies, according to a study from Preventative Medicine Reports.

The main challenge that the study has run into thus far is the stigma surrounding meth. The negative connotations of the drug could make recruiting efforts more difficult because participants in the study may fear the legal consequences of involvement or the health risks of testing with such a highly addictive substance, according to WPR.

The study is aiming to mitigate these potential safety problems by ensuring that any participants will receive low doses of the drug in a monitored setting with controlled variables. While the ethical dilemmas have solutions, the precautions do not fully control any risk associated, especially regarding social perception.

Even though the research opens important doors for treatments, it also raises questions about the conversations within society surrounding different approaches to substance use disorders. It is a conversation about compassion compared to punishment and advocates argue that a better understanding of the drug would support better rehabilitation, according to Preventative Medicine Reports.

Improving drug detection will not only positively impact marginalized communities, it could also reduce wrongful convictions in cases where medicinal use is applicable. The study is a delicate balance between science and society. The benefits are immense — ranging from fairer legal proceedings to breakthroughs in addiction treatment — but the researchers must navigate the challenges of working with a substance that carries deep societal stigma, according to WPR.

Methamphetamine has legitimate medicinal uses, but these uses are often overshadowed by public perception based on addiction and crime. The narrative is valid, but doesn’t grasp the whole picture. Changing said narrative can only be done by scientific advances and cultural shifts surrounding addiction.

Could improved testing lead to greater fairness in the justice system, or will it further entrench punitive approaches to drug enforcement? Can this research help reduce the stigma surrounding methamphetamine and its users, paving the way for more effective treatments and policies?

Ultimately, the answers to these questions lie not just in the lab but in the collective decisions of policymakers, law enforcement, and society at large. By highlighting methamphetamine’s dual nature, it invites us to rethink assumptions about drugs, addiction and justice — and to work toward a future where scientific breakthroughs serve not just the privileged but all members of society.

Sammie Garrity ([email protected]) is a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science.