Book bans marginalize LGBTQ+ youth

In small towns in northern Wisconsin, public libraries are fighting efforts from communities to remove large numbers of books relating to LGBTQ+ issues from shelves.

Residents of Iron River sent their local library a letter of concern about the perceived promotion of “gender ideology” at their local library. Their request — restrict public access to titles pertaining to gender or sexual education. The letter, written by the Concerned Residents of Iron River, used threatening language — reminding those on the library board that community members, not the library, ultimately have the authority to control what titles remain publicly available. Some have even called for the shutting down of the Iron River Public Library.

So far, the library has successfully resisted community pressure to ban books with LGBTQ+ topics. But, specific titles whose appropriateness have been called into question, like “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” were moved from the young adult section to the adult section.

The threat of book banning in Iron River is not an isolated incident. According to data from the American Library Association, last year saw the highest number of attempted book bans ever — many targeting titles discussing LGBTQ+ topics. Choosing to ban books — contrary to the hopes of many furious parents — does not “protect” their children, but rather deprives them of critical education about identity and sexuality.

Book bans send a signal to marginalized individuals that their identity is not only unimportant, but so obscene it deserves no place on shelves in public libraries.

It’s no secret — queerness is under attack in Wisconsin. From anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the state legislature — like the proposal to restrict the involvement of transgender student-athletes in sports — to Iron River’s attempt to purge “gender ideology” from its public library, the massive wave of hate should serve as a wake-up call to all Wisconsinites. Neither religious differences of opinion nor rigid traditional values legitimize pushing communities further and further to the margins of society.

Jack Rogers ([email protected]) is a sophomore studying economics and Chinese.