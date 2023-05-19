When I look back on my time at The Badger Herald, a million pictures flash through my mind.

Now that I’m graduating, maybe it’s like my life is flashing before my eyes (dramatic much?). I see weekends spent intensely staring at a computer screen to lay pages, occasionally interrupted by an email full of memes for the banter section.

I see nights where I was on the verge of tears for fear I was missing something in a story, days spent walking around campus never looking up from Slack and some of the most challenging moments I’ve ever faced.

But, I also see dozens of nights spent laughing in the office with my best friends (Tuesdays in spring 2022, you know who you are), my excitement to publish my first story, the support of a huge crew of editors, hosting a successful listening session and holding my own stories and editions in my hands.

I’ve learned a lot of things from the Herald — how to write a strong lede, how to resolve conflict and how to ask strong questions. More importantly, I’ve learned life lessons.

First, journalism isn’t about being the fastest publication with the longest resume. It’s not about self promotion, competition or winning awards. It’s about serving the community — reporting on people’s most raw emotions with respect, gaining sources’ trust and putting out high-quality information with excellent context.

Second, it is important to take care of yourself. I struggle to say no — I like to take on every project possible until I just can’t take it anymore, then add one more just for fun. Though I managed to complete everything each time, this habit caused me unimaginable stress. If I could go back and do it again, I would accept the help of others far more often.

Lastly (I learned more but am gatekeeping this information to keep my article digestible), relationships are the most important things to have in life. Sources, family, friends, coworkers, peers — everyone. Having a strong support network, and providing support in return, is one of the most rewarding things out there.

So, to my support network at the Herald — this is for you.

Janani — you are such a strong leader. You know how to persuade people like a Jedi with the Force, and I hope I can live up to that skill someday. We went through a lot this year (in case you didn’t know), and you took it all in stride. I am so proud of the ideas and changes we were able to accomplish, and the Herald wouldn’t be what it is without the work you’ve done this year. You are so thoughtful and caring toward others, and I hope you are able to extend the same courtesy to yourself now that you’ll have time away from Slack.

Audrey — you are my best friend, and I knew you’d be a part of my life since the moment I met you (thanks, Meryl, for the introduction!). Aside from being my best friend and one of my biggest supporters, you are someone I will always look up to. Your ability to report ethically, fairly and with respect is something I have always aspired to achieve. I know you will go on to make a big impact in this world and I hope you learn to take ownership of your work.

Celia — I knew you would be the next editor-in-chief since we started in the fall. You have so many good ideas and the grit to get them all done. I admire your confidence and ability to lead others — how the opinion section had nearly every story in on time this semester is a miracle to me. I can’t wait to see what you decide to do with the Herald next year, and I know it will only go up from here. Remember to take time for yourself and to not stress about what’s out of your control.

Sophia — I will never forget our time in the office together. Our nights spent talking about life’s biggest (and maybe some unimportant) challenges were one of the highlights of my time at the Herald. You are such a determined, hard worker, and I will always aspire to be as organized as you are. Don’t forget that not everyone can be as amazing as you are — and to cut yourself some slack, too.

Cat — you remind me so much of myself, minus the worst parts. I admire your ability to stay calm under pressure and your leadership skills. You have been through some tough times at the Herald, facing them with grace, and I know you will continue to do so next year. Remember that it’s OK to say no when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

To everyone at the Herald — I will miss you! You made this past year worth all the late nights, potentially some tears and the time spent sitting in potentially the most disgusting office in history. You all are extremely talented, amazing people who will go on to accomplish some amazing things. Please stay in touch, or I will creep around outside the office until someone lets me in.

I’m so grateful for my time at the Herald and the relationships I’ve made. I’ll never forget the lessons I’ve learned, the work I’ve done and the friends I’ve made.

#bh4lyfe