The Annie C Stewart Fountain is the oldest piece of art in Madison. Built nearly 100 years ago, this statue commemorates a community member who died by suicide in 1905. This statue portrays three figures — the Greek god Triton, a mermaid and a sea creature underneath them. These figures are on top of a circular base decorated with shells and flowers. But, because of the fountain’s deteriorating conditions, the water no longer runs.

This outdoor statue has faced nearly a century’s worth of Wisconsin’s unforgiving winters along with vandalism, making the statue nearly beyond repair.

Now, the fate of Madison’s oldest piece of art lies in the hands of local residents and an online survey. Madison has asked residents to fill out a questionnaire about what should be done. Community members can choose from a variety of different outcomes, ranging from whether to relocate the statue and what parts of the statue should be rebuilt. But this would come at a high price, ranging anywhere from $195,000 to $425,000.

The statue currently lies in a state of limbo as residents decide on its future. Some argue that because of its historical nature and its honor of someone who struggled with mental health, it should be preserved.

On the other hand, community members argue there should not be a large sum of money allocated toward preserving yet another white representation in art. Instead, the money that would be used to preserve the statue should go into commemorating the lives of people of color.

As opposed to allocating money to preserve this statue, that same money can go towards funding the Vel Phillips statue, a project that has not raised nearly enough money to begin construction. This statue would be placed in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol, commemorating a prominent Milwaukee civil rights activist and the first black judge in Wisconsin.

Madison should continue to support projects that promote racial diversity, but not at the expense of traditional art. A statue that commemorates a community member struggling with mental health should be preserved regardless of race.

Art is an important gateway into history, and if Madison chooses to not preserve the statue, the entire community would lose an important piece of history. Art should be preserved and this can be done alongside promoting racial equality.

Abbey Handel ([email protected]) is a freshman studying journalism and political science.