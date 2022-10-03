The Badger Herald Editorial Board is composed of seven Herald staff members and represents the voice of our editorial department. Our purpose is to speak out and take a stance on the most relevant issues concerning the University of Wisconsin campus, the city of Madison and the state of Wisconsin.

Each member of the board is engaged with the greater campus community outside of The Badger Herald, and we strive to ensure we challenge ourselves with new perspectives.

If you have suggestions for topics we should cover or have a response to anything we write, feel free to send us an email at [email protected]

Following is this semester’s Editorial Board:

Will Romano – Editorial Board Chair and Board of Directors Member

My name is Will, and I’ve worked with The Badger Herald since my first semester freshman year. I started out as a news writer, joined opinion in my second semester and worked as an opinion editor last year. I am now the chair of the Editorial Board this semester, on the Board of Directors and cover Badgers men’s soccer for our sports section.

I’m a junior majoring in economics and journalism and I’m working toward a certificate in environmental studies. I’m interested in social media, corporations, European soccer and green infrastructure. I also have random fascinations with vocabulary and Anthony Bourdain. So yes, I’m all over the place.

In my free time, I read The Wall Street Journal and Paul Krugman’s column in The New York Times. You can usually find me running alongside Lake Mendota as I brainstorm ideas for articles. If you or anyone you know wants to write for us — or if you just have a random, passionate idea about anything — reach out to me at [email protected]!

Janani Sundar – Editor-in-Chief

I’m Janani, and I started working at The Badger Herald my freshman year and have been here ever since. I started as a news reporter and was a news associate for two semesters. I have taken on the role of editor-in-chief for this school year.

I’m a senior majoring in neurobiology with a certificate in French. I’m on the pre-med track and would eventually like to become an ophthalmologist.

Like my fellow editors, I can’t say I actively sift through the WSJ or NYT, but I do spend copious amounts of time scrolling randomly in search of inspiration for stories. In my free time, I love to sing, play the flute, binge-watch way too much TV and try out/sometimes miserably fail at making recipes from “The Great British Bake Off.”

I love working at The Badger Herald and am always looking for new topics to explore and new writers. If you ever have an urge to write about literally anything — and I mean literally anything — feel free to contact me at [email protected]!

Fiona Hatch – Opinion Editor

I’m Fiona, and I started working with The Badger Herald my freshman year as an opinion contributor. I’m a sophomore studying political science and international studies, with hopes of pursuing a graduate degree in journalism or something similar. I first suspected my future career would lie in reporting when my obsession with news podcasts and CNN reports became mildly concerning. My first fall term at Madison solidified that for me after I joined both The Badger Herald and the WSUM radio station.

CNN is my personal favorite news outlet, but I also spend a fair share of time on BBC and The Washington Post. My guilty pleasure is listening to “The Daily,” though I dabble in other New York Times podcasts as well. When I’m not being a journalism nerd, I like to spend my free time reading comfort books, napping in patches of sunlight like a cat and trying out a whole bunch of different art forms. Painting, sketching, creative writing, photography – I have done them all and am mediocre at most of them!

I am so excited to be working with The Herald and all of its amazing staff and contributors! If you want to reach out to me about The Herald — or anything, really — feel free to email me at [email protected].

Celia Hiorns – Opinion Editor

I’m Celia and I’m one of the opinion editors at The Badger Herald this semester. I started as a columnist last year and have since become much more involved in the opinion section. My favorite thing to write about is politics — anything involving elections, government or social justice issues is right up my alley.

I am a sophomore majoring in journalism and political science, so after graduating, I definitely see myself in the reporting world. My dream job is to become a political editor and columnist. Though I’m not totally sure where I’ll end up after school, D.C. is definitely calling my name.

Outside of opinion writing, I love reading the New York Times and listening to NPR. I also love cats, playing guitar and spending time with my friends and family. If you ever want to talk about opinion (or anything else) feel free to get in touch with me at [email protected].

Elise Fjelstad – Features Editor

I’m Elise and I’m the features editor this semester and serve on the Board of Directors. I previously wrote for Madison College’s newspaper, The Clarion, and also worked as their copy editor before I transferred to UW last fall. I started out at The Badger Herald as a news reporter, then was a state news associate. Although a majority of my Badger Herald portfolio consists of news and features, I’ve recently started to dip my toes into banter too.

I’m currently a senior majoring in political science and sociology with a certificate in gender & women’s studies. My inbox is generally full of daily NYT emails, though per my love of in-depth and storyteller-type reporting as features editor, I also regularly enjoy picking up The New Yorker magazine.

Outside of The Badger Herald, I’m involved on campus as a LEND Fellow at the Waisman Center, a member of the coalition to start the UW Disability Cultural Center and the LGBTQ+ Committee through ASM. In my free time, I love to read, listen to podcasts, dance, have deep conversations and give my unsolicited hot takes. If any of these interests seem intriguing to you, or you want to chat about The Badger Herald, the secrets of the universe or anything, feel free to contact me [email protected].

Maggie Degnan – Features Editor

I’m Maggie, and I am one of the features editors this semester. I serve on the Board of Directors as well.

I am a senior majoring in journalism and Spanish. I am also pursuing a certificate in public policy. I love making music, learning history and participating in political discussions. I’ve worked in the service industry since high school and am very interested in workers’ rights. Outside of school, I spend most of my time playing guitar, working my jobs or hanging out with my friends. I consume all types of news from The Washington Post to Noticias de la Mañana.

I can be contacted at [email protected].

Anne Isman — Former Editorial Board Chair

I’m Anne, and I’ve been at The Badger Herald since my first week of freshman year. I’ve since served as opinion editor, Editorial Board chair and print features editor. While I’ll always love our opinion section, my time is now spent on The Badger Herald’s Board of Directors as well as writing the occasional column.

I’m a senior double majoring in economics and international studies along with a French certificate, so I scroll through The New York Times front page like it’s my Instagram feed. When I’m not doing that, I’ll also read New York Magazine and The New Yorker because if I haven’t already told you, I’m from New York.

I’m always happy to talk all things Editorial Board, opinion or otherwise (and I’ve yet to turn off Badger Herald email notifications), so feel free to email me at [email protected].

The Editorial Board serves to represent the voice of The Badger Herald editorial department, distinct from the newsroom, and does not necessarily reflect the views of each staff member.