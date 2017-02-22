I am writing to address my concerns with Dr. Lisa Diamond’s assertions homosexuality is a choice, as referenced in Lilly Martinez’s article published Feb. 10. I certainly agree with Diamond that “there is no single cause for sexual orientation.” Google the question “where does homosexuality come from” and you will be presented with a myriad of studies that each conclude something different. In short, sexuality is complex and we aren’t positive of its origins.

Professor strikes down ‘born this way’ argument for homosexualityUniversity of Utah professor Lisa Diamond has found trouble with the idea of being “born this way” when discussing homosexuality. Read…

However, Diamond seems to contradict her assertion of homosexuality as a choice when she discusses how genotype, phenotype and environment affect the expression of homosexuality. People are unable to choose any of those three components. We cannot choose our genotype, we cannot always choose the environment we live in and since the phenotype is expressed based on the combination of genotype and environment, individuals have little to no control over that as well.

Leaked executive order could wreak havoc on LGBTQ+ AmericansAmong the potential executive orders leaked over the past few weeks was a “religious freedom” order which potentially allows discrimination against Read…

Diamond believes because sexuality has components of fluidity it must be something people choose. However, this logic has its own faults. First, Diamond presented a study that tracked the sexuality of adolescents. This is not sufficient data to proclaim sexuality as a choice because many things fluctuate for adolescents. Adolescents are just becoming sexually mature, and the hormone releases that accompany these changes are cause for mood swings, irritability and other behavioral differences.

Second, as we become more mature our preferences change, but that does not equate to a choice. For example, as a child I did not enjoy asparagus, as an adult I do, however, there was never a conscious moment in my life where I decided I was going to like asparagus. In conversations I have had with members of the LGBTQ+ community, they experienced a similar phenomenon. There was never a point where they decided to become homosexual, rather they became aware of it.

Perhaps what Diamond needs is to offer us her definition of “choice.” Does she mean people who are homosexual realize their attractions “feel” right and then “choose” to act on them? But even then, the choice is the action, not the sentiment of homosexuality.

Hump day: Protecting sexual health during Trump presidencyPerhaps for white, cisgender, heterosexual males, the recent election of Donald Trump to the presidency means nothing to their well-being. Read…

Maybe what Diamond means to suggest is people choose pursue same-sex relationships, and that is what makes homosexuality a choice. But that leads us to questions of is homosexuality an act or an identity, or both? Ultimately, our question should be “so what?” So what if homosexuality is or is not a choice? Why are we transfixed on making someone’s sexual identity their only identity?

Instead of attempting to discern with problematic logic whether or not homosexuality is a choice, why don’t we extend love, compassion and understanding, and legitimize the voices of a marginalized community who has their every personal decisions questioned.

Leah D. Holloway ([email protected] ) is a junior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership and communication arts