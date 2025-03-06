Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Education debates pending legislation on Indigenous student data, rights of parents, transgender students

The Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Education held a hearing on March 6 to discuss pending Assembly Bills 100 and 101, introduced on March 3, and 103, introduced on March 4, with testimonies given from community members, representatives, lawyers and more according to a release.

AB101 would require school districts to report data related to children who identify as American Indian in the district, according to the release. Testimony was given on behalf of representative Jeff Mursau (R- Crivitz) by Cory Bruce.

Existing law does not require individual school districts to collect and report this information, but mandates the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to carry out a biennial evaluation of the numbers, ages and tribal affiliations of Native American children in Wisconsin school districts to determine the necessity of American Indian language and culture programs, Bruce said.

Advertisements

The goal of AB101 is to require school districts to collect this data and include them in their yearly report to the DPI beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, Bruce said.

Following the introductions of AB100 and AB 101, AB103 was re-introduced by Representative Barbra Dittrich (R- Oconomowoc). AB103 is related to school board policies surrounding student name and pronoun changes, according to the release. The bill was created with the intent of informing parents about a name or pronoun change regarding their child in school settings, Dittrich said.

“Parents should know what’s going on … we don’t allow our kids to take a Tylenol without permission from parents … transitioning and changing your name, it is a major life choice,” Dittrich said.“[It] is something parents should be involved in.”

Staff should not be allowed to refer to a student by a preferred name or pronouns without their parents being informed, Dittrich said. This policy has been adopted by approximately 11 different school districts, according to Attorney Luke Berg.

Representative Francesca Hong (D- Madison) and Representative Christian Phelps (D- Eau Claire) voiced their concerns regarding AB103.

The policy was created on the local school district level and introducing it at the state level would likely lack the necessary systems to align with state regulations, according to Rep. Hong. Phelps then questioned how many transgender people were consulted in the process of creating the bill, as many people in that community seek name and pronoun changes.

Dittrich said no transgender individuals were consulted.

“This is a parents’ rights bill,” Dittrich said. “I didn’t consult anyone who’s trans.”

AB100 was discussed at the end of the hearing — a bill that would require school boards, independent charter schools and private schools participating in a parental choice program that operates or sponsors an interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team or sport to designate athletic teams or sports based on the sex of participating students.

AB100 was brought to attention by representatives Dittrich, Joy Goeben (R- Hobart), Mursau, Cindi Duchow (R- Town of Delafield) and William Penterman (R- Hustisford) of the Assembly Committee on Education.

Many gathered at the hearing to give their testimony on their beliefs surrounding bills 103 and 100, such as Virginia Camp. Camp is a teacher in the Wauwatosa area who spoke against AB103 as a parent, teacher and someone who identifies as LGBTQ+.

“As someone who cares very deeply about Wisconsin schools and Wisconsin kids, I’m here to strongly urge you not to move forward with AB103.”