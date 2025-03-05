Incumbent, challenger advance in Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction race

Jill Underly won the spring primary election for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction on Feb. 18, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The election featured three candidates in the statewide race — incumbent Jill Underly and challengers Brittany Kinser and Jeff Wright.

Underly won with 177,372 votes, followed by Kinser with 161,576 votes, and Wright, who received 128,446 votes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Underly’s platform focuses on the importance of public education, the diverse needs of students and the need for funding public education in Wisconsin, according to her campaign’s website.

The primary is an election held to determine nominees for each political party in preparation for a general election, according to the United States Election Assistance Commission. The primary allowed citizens to vote for their party’s candidate for various positions in local and state government — a notable position being Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to TMJ4.

Reflecting on the results of the primary, Underly noted her support and advocacy for public education. She said she believes this to be an important factor in the race results.

“I’ve been the number one public school advocate, and when you look at the election results from last night, we’ve got a primary where the voters supported public schools overwhelmingly,” Underly said.

Underly won by nearly 16,000 votes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She said this number underscores the support she has gained within the community and the public’s desire for continued advocacy for the improvement of public education.

Underly believes the state needs an increased budget when it comes to public education, and said she has strategies to address education disparities among demographics across the state.

The incumbent said she makes a point to acknowledge the significant role socioeconomic factors play in student achievement and success. To combat this, Underly proposes initiatives such as improving early childhood education, nutrition programs and mental health programs, she said.

“We know it works,” Underly said. “It’s investing in early childhood literacy. It’s investing in early childhood education and child care and after-school programming. It’s investing in nutrition. It’s investing in mental health and behavior support.”

During the last six weeks of the race, Underly said she aims to boost voter engagement by educating. She highlighted the support public schools need to face their pressing challenges.

Underly supports the recent budget proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, according to the Wisconsin Examiner. Underly also stressed the need for robust funding for public schools.

“I’m going to do my best to educate people on this budget,” Underly said. “I’m going to educate them on how much funding our public schools lose to private school tuition payments.”

Legislative action supports changes to public instruction. Assembly Bill One supports revision to the assessment programs along with school district accountability reports. Act 20 requires public schools to assist in students developing strong and advanced reading skills.

While she expressed optimism about the primary results, she also acknowledged that her work is far from over. Underly knows these final moments are key for finishing out the race, she said.

Kinser, the second-place finisher, also shared her gratitude for the support she received during the primary. She specifically noted voters’ dedication to their civic duty on the cold February day, with temperatures dipping into the negatives.

“I’m humble and thankful for the support I’ve received … from the voters who braved the cold yesterday and came out to vote for me,” Kinser said.

Kinser has been vocal about her concerns about the current educational standards during her campaign, asserting that the existing benchmarks are insufficient, she said in a press conference.

Kinser said she is adamant that these standards need to change. Students should be taught to the standards of higher benchmarks to develop stronger skills in the curriculum, she said.

“The status quo is no longer acceptable,” Kinser said. “Our children deserve so much better.”

Less than 40% of students in the state of Wisconsin are career and college-ready, according to the Wisconsin Condition of College and Career Readiness report. Kinser called this statistic harrowing.

This concern led her to challenge Underly directly and to argue that the incumbent has failed to maintain educational standards in Wisconsin schools, she said.

“Right now, Jill Underly is unapologetic,” Kinser said. “She lowered the standards for our children and claims to have no regret about it.”

Kinser’s campaign advocates for restoring high standards, especially in foundational subjects such as reading, writing and math, she said. She said she believes that raising these standards will help more students achieve success in their education.

Like Underly, Kinser is advocating for the recently proposed budget by Evers requiring support for a strong educational system.

“It’s time to restore the high standards,” Kinser said. “That’s why I agree with Governor Evers and the GOP majorities in the Legislature that it’s time to restore high standards and support AB1. That is why I support Act 20 and to pass the [proposed] funding.”

Looking forward to the rest of the race until the general election, Kinser said she hopes to meet with former Wright supporters and gain their support as she travels the state during the last six weeks of the race.

With the general election approaching, both candidates said they will be reaching out to voters, sharing their views on the educational system and promoting their proposed campaigns. The general election is April 1, 2025, according to My Vote WI.