What to know ahead of Wisconsin's Aug. 13 primary election
by Ava McNarneyAugust 13, 2024
Archival photo of student voting on campus, November 3, 2020.
Wisconsin’s August 13 referendums could undermine governor's Power
by Sammie GarrityAugust 10, 2024
The 80 bus stops at N Randall at Engineering. March 15, 2024.
UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall
by Anna KristoffAugust 6, 2024
Instructor and student work in chocolate laboratory in Babcock Hall, Aug. 2, 2024.
UW's Confectionary Technology Course wraps up with chocolate lab
by Blake ThorAugust 3, 2024
Absentee ballot drop box at fire station 1 on 316 W. Dayton Street. Aug. 2, 2024.
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork
by Ava McNarneyAugust 2, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Sen. Diane Hesselbein speak at Kamala Harris for president press conference. July 26, 2024
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison
by Sami BitatJuly 27, 2024
U.S. Senate, Congressional races, referendum questions on ballot

U.S. Senate, Congressional races, referendum questions on ballot
by Ava McNarney
August 13, 2024

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on two referendum questions and candidates running for positions in the U.S. Congress, the state Legislature and some county races during Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

The most popular candidates from this election will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, along with presidential candidates.

Where and how to vote

On election day, voters can only cast ballots at their designated polling places, which can be found here by entering an address. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. 

Voters will need a current photo ID and can register to vote at their polling place if not previously registered, as long as they bring a document showing proof of residence.

The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol Building. March 25, 2024.
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
Absentee ballot drop box at fire station 1 on 316 W. Dayton Street. Aug. 2, 2024.
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork

Who’s in the Senate and Congressional races?

Only the U.S. Senate race appears on all ballots statewide, with candidates Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) up for reelection, Eric Hovde (R-WI), Charles E. Barman (R-WI) and Rejani Raveendran (R). Other races vary by which of the eight U.S. House districts the voter is in. 

Madison-area 2nd Congressional District candidates include Mark Pocan (D-WI) up for reelection, Erik Olsen (R-WI) and Charity Barry (R-WI). 

Those voting in different districts across the state can use this tool to enter their address and see exactly who and what is on their ballot.

What are the referendum questions?

Referendum questions will be written as follows, giving voters the option of selecting “yes” or “no”: 

QUESTION 1: “Delegation of appropriation power. Shall section 35 (1) of article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?

QUESTION 2: “Allocation of federal moneys. Shall section 35 (2) of article IV of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

Passing these referendums would require Gov. Tony Evers to receive legislative approval before spending federal funds, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Republican groups support voting “yes” on both questions, while Democratic groups support voting “no.”

More information on elections and voting is available on the City of Madison’s website.

Wisconsin's August 13 referendums could undermine governor's Power
UW to change Student Bus Pass Program pick-up process this fall
UW's Confectionary Technology Course wraps up with chocolate lab
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein hold Harris for president event in Madison
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork
New immigration policy creates pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
'We've got work to do': Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee
Protesters march outside RNC as convention's first day begins
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses thousands of supporters at her first campaign event as Democratic Presidential Nominee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
‘We’ve got work to do’: Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee
Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores speaking at the marchs press conference. July 15, 2024.
Protesters march outside RNC as convention's first day begins
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
