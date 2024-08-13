What to know ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 13 primary election

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on two referendum questions and candidates running for positions in the U.S. Congress, the state Legislature and some county races during Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

The most popular candidates from this election will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, along with presidential candidates.

Where and how to vote

Advertisements

On election day, voters can only cast ballots at their designated polling places, which can be found here by entering an address. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters will need a current photo ID and can register to vote at their polling place if not previously registered, as long as they bring a document showing proof of residence.

Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork

Who’s in the Senate and Congressional races?

Only the U.S. Senate race appears on all ballots statewide, with candidates Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) up for reelection, Eric Hovde (R-WI), Charles E. Barman (R-WI) and Rejani Raveendran (R). Other races vary by which of the eight U.S. House districts the voter is in.

Madison-area 2nd Congressional District candidates include Mark Pocan (D-WI) up for reelection, Erik Olsen (R-WI) and Charity Barry (R-WI).

Those voting in different districts across the state can use this tool to enter their address and see exactly who and what is on their ballot.

What are the referendum questions?

Referendum questions will be written as follows, giving voters the option of selecting “yes” or “no”:

QUESTION 1: “Delegation of appropriation power. Shall section 35 (1) of article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?

QUESTION 2: “Allocation of federal moneys. Shall section 35 (2) of article IV of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

Passing these referendums would require Gov. Tony Evers to receive legislative approval before spending federal funds, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Republican groups support voting “yes” on both questions, while Democratic groups support voting “no.”

More information on elections and voting is available on the City of Madison’s website.