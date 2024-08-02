Absentee ballot drop boxes rewrapped with voting information, artwork

Madison is revamping its 14 absentee ballot drop boxes following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to reopen them last month.

Instructions for voters with a QR code directing them to more information and a graphic of Madison’s city flag will give the boxes a refreshed look, but not an entirely new one. The boxes are similar to those Madison employed from October 2020 to July 2022 before a court verdict barring their use, City Communications Manager Dylan Brogan told The Badger Herald in a statement.

Art by Jenny Holzer and a quote from abolitionist Sojourner Truth — “truth is powerful and will prevail” — decorated boxes as they went unused for the last two years.

“Instead of being works of public art, the clerk’s office had to make the drop boxes operational again,” Brogan said.

Since their installation all over the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until their closure, the boxes increased voting accessibility. Madison officials decided to leave them in place pending a future court decision that could reverse the July 2022 verdict, according to Brogan.

“The City had security measures in place to ensure this was a secure, safe and convenient option for Madison voters,” Brogan said. “The City had zero problems with the drop boxes in any election.”

Boxes are not yet operational but will open ahead of the Aug. 13 primary election.

Those in Madison for the summer who might be out of town or occupied on election day can take advantage of the boxes by requesting an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office. Ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Voters can return ballots using the drop boxes or by mailing them back to the Clerk’s Office.

Two boxes are conveniently located near campus for students — one at Fire Station 1 at 316 W. Dayton Street just east of the main driveway, and the second at Fire Station 4 at 1437 Monroe Street just east of the driveway across from the Badger at Camp Randall

All but one of the boxes are located outside Madison Fire Stations, the other at Elver Park. More information on how to vote absentee and a full list of the drop box locations is available on the City of Madison’s website.