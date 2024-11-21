UW reinstates Sex WIse module after negotiations

The University of Wisconsin reinstated its comprehensive SexWIse sexual education module Wednesday after negotiations between student advocates from Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, Sex Out Loud and ASM.

The module, which covers topics like consent, healthy relationships and media literacy around pornography, was previously removed from the university’s curriculum following a complaint from editor-in-chief of The Madison Federalist, Benjamin Rothove.

University administration removed the SexWIse module Oct. 16 after The Madison Federalist inquired about the module allegedly promoting porn consumption and discussing LGBTQ+ topics.

PAVE’s peer facilitator Spencer Runde said the section Rothove was referring to was about media literacy.

“We should have media literacy consuming porn just like we do with any other media,” Runde said. “Most mainstream porn is very derogatory, exploitative and it doesn’t promote proper consent culture… it uplifts sexual violence.”

Rather than avoiding the topic of pornography, Runde said the module is a form of harm reduction that promotes consent culture.

UW students quickly mobilized to fight the decision, seeing the module as a vital resource for promoting sexual health and preventing violence on campus.

PAVE chair Alexis Smiezek and Sex Out Loud chair Rory Madden took the lead on the negotiation process for reinstating the module.

ASM passed legislation Oct. 30th calling for the immediate reinstatement of the full and complete SexWIse program.

This set off a process of negotiations between student groups, PAVE and Sex Out Loud, and university administrators, according to Runde.

“Essentially, we were fighting for reinstating as much of the module as possible back, keeping it in its truest form,” Runde said. “We viewed that module as a foundation for more comprehensive sexual education for college students. And so we really want to strengthen other forms of like violence prevention and survivor services.”

While the module has now been reinstated, Runde said some content, particularly around the discussion of pornography, was shortened as part of the compromise reached with the administration.

Runde said they were unsatisfied with some of the compromises, citing a disconnect between UW administrators and students’ experiences on and off campus.

Runde sees the reinstatement of the Sex WIse module as an important first step, but recognizes there is still work to be done to address the UW administration’s disconnect from the realities of student life.

Going forward, PAVE plans to build on this victory to push for even more comprehensive programming around sexual health, consent and violence prevention on campus, Runde said.

“We really want to strengthen other forms of like violence prevention and survivor services,” Runde said.

Runde said that they are a firm believer that staff facilitating an in-person discussion for incoming students about sexual health and consent would make their messaging more effective.