Madison’s Ukrainian community commemorates 1,000 days of Russian invasion

Wednesday will mark 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Still, the Ukrainian community in Madison is steadfast in supporting their homeland and promoting Ukrainian culture.

Friends of Ukraine Madison Communications and Media Director Natalka Akulenko talked about the organization’s mission and activities.

The non-profit originally started as a Facebook group Akulenko created shortly after the start of the war in 2014.

“I just wanted to keep Ukraine on people’s minds and let people know what we were really like,” Akulenko said. “With all the Russian propaganda, I wanted people to know the real us.”

The group connected Ukrainians in the area and they were open to talk to anyone interested in Ukrainian language, food and culture, Akulenko said.

When the full-scale invasion started February 2022, Friends of Ukraine Madison started making an effort to reach out to Ukrainians in Appleton, Green Bay and other parts of Wisconsin with Ukrainian communities.

“The interest in Ukraine is alive and well, and people here in Madison and Wisconsin really want to support Ukraine,” Akulenko said.

The group has grown from a small start to now having over 1,000 members.

Akulenko, originally from Kyiv, moved to the U.S. in 2004 and said she only had two to three Ukrainian friends back then.

Since the 2022 invasion, Akulenko says the organization has held several rallies on the capitol stairs, collaborations and informational panels.

Akulenko emphasized that this war is about more than just territory.

“Their [Russia’s] goal is to eradicate Ukrainian culture,” Akulenko said. “The first things that they attack are the schools and hospitals and libraries and anything that has cultural significance.”

Akulenko also expressed hope that Ukraine could join NATO, saying the alliance would increase Ukraine’s chances of survival.

Adding Ukraine to the military alliance would be beneficial, as the Ukrainian people are high-skilled and extremely hard-working, Akulenko said.

Regarding international support, Akulenko hopes the allies will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine.

“If the US were to stop supplying weapons and materials to Ukraine, then Ukrainians will be in danger of genocide,” Akulenko said, drawing parallels to the Stalin-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians.

Friends of Ukraine Madison has been focused on supporting the growing Ukrainian community in the area, hosting seasonal celebrations, Ukrainian language classes and events to help newcomers acclimate to American traditions.

Akulenko noted the community has expanded greatly, from just a few Ukrainian friends to now having dozens of families.

Looking ahead, Akulenko said she can relate to the feeling of helplessness, but she wants students to know they can still do their part in volunteering with Friends of Ukraine Madison.

“I know that sometimes you feel like your efforts don’t lead to any tangible results, but all we can do is to continue good work and stand on the right side,” Akulenko said.

As Wednesday marks 1,000 days since the start of the invasion, anyone looking to support can participate in the organization’s virtual action hashtag event — #1000days and #StandWithUkraine.