Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

WSUM director presents budget proposal for 2026 fiscal year at SSFC meeting

SSFC discusses budget recommendations for Student Transportation Board
by Sophie Wooldridge
November 18, 2024
Megan Edwards
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center. March 19, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Monday evening to discuss further recommendations for the Student Transportation Board for its 2026 fiscal year internal budget. 

The meeting opened with a presentation from WSUM Student Radio Director Kelsey Brannan on WSUM’s budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year. 

In this presentation, Brannan requested a $25,756.97 increase to WSUM’s budget for the 2026 fiscal year. 

Advertisements

Brannan set up her request by first contextualizing WSUM’s role on campus and its impact on students. 

“We are reform, and what that means is we do not tell DJs or hosts what to play or say on any of our platforms,” Brannan said. “Students get to pick what music they want to play. They get to pick what they want to talk about, and it’s a really unique creative outlet for students in that way.”

Brannan went on to explain the three areas of WSUM’s budget that are increasing in the 2026 fiscal year.

WSUM employee costs will increase by 7%, an uptick that Brannan said is out of WSUM’s hands and something that the campus instructed them to expect. 

WSUM’s program budget will also go up by just under 1.5%, Brannan said. 

“The first reason is because I would love the opportunity to submit more work from WSUM students for award consideration at the state and national level,” Brannan said. 

The third area, which is miscellaneous expenses, is increasing 5.3%, which will encompass rent payment increases. 

SSFC will deliberate over WSUM’s budget proposal at their next meeting this Thursday, Nov. 21.

Thursday, Nov. 14, Director of Transportation Operations Gabe Mendez and Commuter Solutions Manager Darwin Ward gave a presentation to SSFC, proposing a budget of $5,507,568 for 2026, higher than it has been the last three years. 

While deliberating over recommendations for the Student Transportation Board, SSFC members recommended to STB that Campus Transportation Services allow members of STB to contribute to the job description as a part of the search for a new Bus Pass Manager. They also recommended this manager, once hired, should attend all STB meetings as a liaison between STB and ASM, in the spirit of upholding shared governance. 

SSFC’s next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21 where they will discuss WSUM’s budget proposal and hear from a UHS representative.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Stoplight on the University of Wisconsin campus. November 18, 2024.
City of Madison introduces options to address traffic-related fatalities
Eric Hovde listens to a speaker at University of Wisconsin College Republicans event. October 29th, 2024.
Hovde concedes to Baldwin, continues to question election integrity
333 East Campus Mall. September 13, 2024.
Transportation Services presents budget, future plans at SSFC meeting
The Badger Herald archival photo of City Hall. September 20, 2016.
Sexual harassment investigation into District 18 alder finds insufficient evidence
Dr. Jill H. Casid presents at UW Diversity Forum. November 14, 2024.
Anti-Zionist Jewish faculty advocate for Palestinian solidarity
A photo of Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
Researchers look for new ways to attack resistant cancers
Donate to The Badger Herald