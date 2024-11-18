WSUM director presents budget proposal for 2026 fiscal year at SSFC meeting

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Monday evening to discuss further recommendations for the Student Transportation Board for its 2026 fiscal year internal budget.

The meeting opened with a presentation from WSUM Student Radio Director Kelsey Brannan on WSUM’s budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year.

In this presentation, Brannan requested a $25,756.97 increase to WSUM’s budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Brannan set up her request by first contextualizing WSUM’s role on campus and its impact on students.

“We are reform, and what that means is we do not tell DJs or hosts what to play or say on any of our platforms,” Brannan said. “Students get to pick what music they want to play. They get to pick what they want to talk about, and it’s a really unique creative outlet for students in that way.”

Brannan went on to explain the three areas of WSUM’s budget that are increasing in the 2026 fiscal year.

WSUM employee costs will increase by 7%, an uptick that Brannan said is out of WSUM’s hands and something that the campus instructed them to expect.

WSUM’s program budget will also go up by just under 1.5%, Brannan said.

“The first reason is because I would love the opportunity to submit more work from WSUM students for award consideration at the state and national level,” Brannan said.

The third area, which is miscellaneous expenses, is increasing 5.3%, which will encompass rent payment increases.

SSFC will deliberate over WSUM’s budget proposal at their next meeting this Thursday, Nov. 21.

Thursday, Nov. 14, Director of Transportation Operations Gabe Mendez and Commuter Solutions Manager Darwin Ward gave a presentation to SSFC, proposing a budget of $5,507,568 for 2026, higher than it has been the last three years.

While deliberating over recommendations for the Student Transportation Board, SSFC members recommended to STB that Campus Transportation Services allow members of STB to contribute to the job description as a part of the search for a new Bus Pass Manager. They also recommended this manager, once hired, should attend all STB meetings as a liaison between STB and ASM, in the spirit of upholding shared governance.

SSFC’s next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21 where they will discuss WSUM’s budget proposal and hear from a UHS representative.