Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Wisconsin cannabis education gains momentum: UW-Platteville leads way amid shifting laws, industry growth

Green Flower’s cannabis certificate programs prepare students for careers in rapidly evolving industry, with potential opportunities in Wisconsin, beyond
by Anja Breiehagen
November 20, 2024
Paige Valley
Delta 9 THC products found at Knuckleheads Wellness. January 28, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville first began offering cannabis certificate programs in 2020 and recently the courses have seen increased enrollment, according to WKOW. The programs are run in partnership with Green Flower, a cannabis industry training provider. Green Flower’s mission is to educate people to succeed in the different areas of the cannabis industry, according to CEO Max Simon.

Simon said he anticipates continued growth in cannabis entrepreneurship and said Green Flower’s programs are a step forward for aspiring leaders in the cannabis industry.

“The overall stigma of cannabis has dramatically subsided and has been replaced by an industry that people support and get value from,” Simon said.

Advertisements

Green Flower currently has 60 partnerships with colleges and universities across the country and is focusing on expanding the availability of cannabis teaching in higher education, Simon said.

UW-Platteville offers four cannabis-related certificates — Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine, Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture, The Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management.

Green Flower programs are conducted online, with lectures, reading and assessment components. The programs have facilitators available to guide students and answer questions, Simon said.

UW-Madison also had an online continuing education course centered around the use of Cannabinoids as Medicines, but the course isn’t being run in Spring 2025, according to the website.

Simon said that while cannabis is not currently legal in Wisconsin, he has seen state laws and state cannabis programs evolve rapidly — sometimes within a year.

Wisconsin is one of 19 states that imposes jail time for possession of cannabis and is one of 11 states without a comprehensive medical cannabis program, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Simon sees Green Flower courses as a way for people to prepare for a career in the cannabis industry of a neighboring state, or in Wisconsin if laws change.

“Education’s goal is to empower people with knowledge and skills and credibility, and just because the industry hasn’t become as accepted in Wisconsin doesn’t mean that it couldn’t change,” Simon said.

After the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp and all of its derivatives are no longer illegal in Wisconsin, according to Cannabis Law Now. Simon said that with the increasing acceptance and consumption of hemp in Wisconsin, he anticipates both the medical and recreational use of cannabis will also be more widely accepted.

Simon said the cannabis industry offers a unique opportunity, particularly for entrepreneurs, with diverse sectors where individuals can carve out their niche.

“If somebody’s interested in being a part of something that’s new and exciting and has lots of opportunity, and they’re willing to work hard to envision what the future holds, then cannabis is a great place to be,” Simon said.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW System
Bascom Hill. March 8, 2024.
Proposal to split UW-Madison from UW System advances in committee vote
A student uses Chat GPT. October 12, 2024.
UW-Green Bay launches AI-generated student support chatbot
UW-Madison chancellor to not receive raise in UW System chancellor salary increases
UW-Madison chancellor to not receive raise in UW System chancellor salary increases
UPDATED: UW remains tied for 42nd in overall U.S. News' college rankings
UPDATED: UW remains tied for 42nd in overall U.S. News' college rankings
UW welcomes largest freshmen class in its history at in-person convocation
UW welcomes largest freshmen class in its history at in-person convocation
Anti-Trump message appears on digital messaging system in Education Building
Anti-Trump message appears on digital messaging system in Education Building
Donate to The Badger Herald