ASM passes legislation to establish Committee of Black Affairs

New committee aims to empower Black student voices, ASM discusses changes to violence prevention module
by Sophie Wooldridge
November 14, 2024
Lizzy Larson
ASM Student Council gathers for a meeting. November 13, 2024.

The Associated Students of Madison gathered Wednesday and passed legislation to establish a Committee of Black Affairs within ASM.

The meeting began with an open forum, where about 20 students spoke in support of passing the legislation to establish the committee. Students spoke on behalf of organizations like the Blk Pwr Coalition, the National Society of Black Engineers and the Wisconsin Black Student Union, Black student organizations that will have a representative on the 15-person committee, according to the legislation.

Rep. Farhiyo Ali, who sponsored the legislation, also spoke during the open forum to encourage passing  legislation.

“This committee is not merely an administrative body, but it’s an acknowledgment of Black students’ agency,” Ali said. “It’s a pledge that we will no longer merely be spoken to, but we will have our rightful place in shaping policy, fostering our community and reclaiming our narratives.”

The committee will comprise 15 positions for individuals who are a part of the Black campus community, including representatives from 11 different Black student organizations and four at-large positions for Black students not representing other organizations, according to the legislation.

The Black Affairs Committee will serve as a platform for Black students to engage in policy discussions, advocate for resources and improve the overall campus climate for Black students, according to the legislation.

Later in the meeting, Lander Levers was sworn into ASM as a representative and University Health Services Assistant Director of Violence Prevention Samantha Bowen gave a presentation on violence prevention education.

Bowen’s presentation focused on strategies for implementing and increasing interaction with the violence prevention courses available to students through Canvas.

An ASM member asked Bowen about the recent removal of the sexual violence prevention module, to which Bowen said the management behind the violence prevention courses has made changes to the course and is unsure of when it will return.

ASM’s next and final meeting of the fall semester will take place Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Activity Center.

