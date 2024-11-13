Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UW Health to reinstate annual masking requirements amid rising respiratory illnesses

‘We’re in a better place than we were at the height of the pandemic, but we’re still dealing with the reality of ongoing respiratory illnesses,’ Dr. Jeffrey Pothof says
by Zoe Klein
November 13, 2024
Paige Valley
Medical Masks set out at University Health Services. February 7, 2024.

UW Health announced it will reintroduce mask requirements for staff, patients and visitors at its hospitals and clinics starting later this month, according to WKOW.

This change will start in mid-November and end in mid-March to align with seasonal illnesses, the press release said.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Pothof emphasized the decision to reinstate mask mandates is a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining safety for patients and healthcare workers.

“During the pandemic, we learned a lot about how masking helps prevent the spread of respiratory viruses — not just COVID-19,” Pothof said. “By setting a predictable timeline for masking, we make it easier for staff and visitors to follow.”

Though there has not been a notable uptick in cases of COVID-19, Pothof said, this mandate will ensure providers and patients alike are being protected.

Respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV can lead to severe complications, particularly among older adults, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

“Masking helps reduce the transmission of viruses, which is especially critical when healthcare systems are already under pressure,” Pothof said. “Students may feel invincible, but it’s important to remember that the people around you may be vulnerable — especially those who are immunocompromised.”

There are continued challenges in navigating public health measures, especially as masking mandates remain a subject of debate in some communities.

Mask mandates can be divisive, but in a healthcare setting, the priority is ensuring the safety of patients and staff and masking remains one of the most effective tools to reduce infection, Pothof said.

Looking forward, Pothof emphasized that UW Health will continue to assess the need for masking and other public health measures based on real-time data.

 “We’re in a better place than we were at the height of the pandemic, but we’re still dealing with the reality of ongoing respiratory illnesses,” Pothof said. “Our goal is to ensure that we can continue providing the best care possible while minimizing the risks to our patients and staff.”

Pothof also pointed out that, while masking is important, it is just one part of a broader strategy to keep the community safe. Vaccinations, hand hygiene and social distancing will continue to be emphasized alongside the renewed mask mandate.

 

