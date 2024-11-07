Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Madison Socialist Alternative holds anti-Trump rally, criticizes two-party system

Trump won presidential election due to Democratic Party’s failure to listen to working class, MSA speaker says
by Anna Kristoff
November 7, 2024
Anna Kristoff
Organizers speak at the rally in front of the Capitol Building.

Madison Socialist Alternative hosted an anti-Trump and far-right rally Wednesday outside the Wisconsin State Capitol. Around 50 people gathered to listen to MSA and other socialist and communist organization speakers.

In an interview, University of Wisconsin graduate student and MSA member August Easton-Calabria said they believe the Democratic and Republican parties do not do enough to support the working class.

“Can we rely on the Democratic Party to help us fight the right, or do we need to build movements in the streets, in our workplaces, on campuses?” Easton-Calabria said. “… We need to get organized independently of the Democrats.”

Advertisements

Easton-Calabria said they believe the Democratic Party gave up on Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) when he ran for president. Sanders presented a great opportunity for change in the country, but building a separate Workers’ Party is still the best option, Easton-Calabria said.

Easton-Calabria said they voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the 2024 General Election because they believed she was the only anti-war candidate in the race. Even if Stein was not in the race, Easton-Calabria said they still would not have voted for Harris.

“All of those votes [for Stein] could be added to Kamala’s votes, and she still would have lost,” Easton-Calabria said. “… She’s [Harris] committing genocide in Palestine right now.”

Easton-Calabria said many people are rightfully scared now that Trump has won the election and if Harris won, there may have been less fear. But, they said there are terrible agendas under both parties.

A little later into the rally, MSA speakers chanted and addressed the crowd on the steps of the Capitol.

One speaker, MSA member Rianna Kuenzi, said Trump won this election due to the Democratic Party’s failure to listen to the working class.

“I believe in the power of the people to strike the ruling class system and their corporate two-party system where it hurts — which is in their pocketbooks,” Kuenzi said.

Kuenzi said they believe capitalism is a disease and only global socialist movements can support a world free of war and oppression.

Following their speech, speakers resumed chanting — along with the rest of the crowd.

“Voting blue is not enough, Democrats, we call your bluff,” the crowd chanted.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Wisconsin State Capitol Building. April 11, 2024.
Madison residents pass $22 million property tax referendum
Wisconsin 988 crisis lifeline centers boost staffing in response to surge in calls post-election
Wisconsin 988 crisis lifeline centers boost staffing in response to surge in calls post-election
College Democrats of UW-Madison Communications Director Whitman Bottari answers questions from Badger Herald News Associate Sophie Wooldridge. September 16, 2024.
Trump wins 2024 presidential election, UW campus leaders urge unity
Voting sign at Memorial Union. October 30, 2024.
What now?: Wisconsin Elections Commission’s Meagan Wolfe talks election certification, potential recounts
A Tribute Tree created in observance of Orange Shirt Day is filled with tobacco ties at the "Indigenous Art: Reclaiming Space, Reclaiming Stories" exhibit. November 2, 2024.
Indigenous Heritage Month: UW celebrates ‘Native November’
Voting stickers at Memorial Union. October 30, 2024.
Live updates: 2024 general election turnout, results
Donate to The Badger Herald