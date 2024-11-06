Wisconsin 988 crisis lifeline centers boost staffing in response to surge in calls post-election

Vibrant Emotional Health, which administers the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifelines nationwide, experienced an upsurge in calls this morning, following the Nov. 5 U.S. General Election. The organization expects the elevated call volume to continue through the week.

The surge is affecting local and national backup centers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services communications specialist Jennifer Miller said in an email to The Badger Herald. Vibrant is assessing the effects on the local level, and Miller said 988 Wisconsin Lifeline has called for additional staffing through Saturday morning.

The increase in calls comes the day after the election, which 69% of Americans rated as a significant stressor in the American Psychology Association’s Oct. 2024 Stress in America poll. The survey showed other commonly reported sources of stress were politically founded.

These sources of stress represent sociopolitical stress, which involves intense feelings and experiences stemming from political events and movements. This type of stress can lead to sleep disruption, anxiety, anger, divided attention and more.

Students at the University of Wisconsin experiencing sociopolitical stress can receive support free of charge through University Health Services. Counseling is available through Let’s Talk and individual sessions.

For immediate mental health support individuals in Wisconsin can text or call 988 to speak with a counselor. UW students can receive 24/7 crisis support by calling 608-265-5600 and selecting Option 9.

Resources regarding mental health:

UHS 24/7 Crisis Support: Dial 608-265-5600 (option 9)

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Dane County Crisis Line: Dial 608-280-2600

Crisis Text line: Text HOPELINE to 741741 https://www.centerforsuicideawareness.org/

LGBTQ young people may call 866-488-7386, text START to 678-678, or chat at TheTrevorProject.org to speak with a trained counselor for any issue

Download the Center for Healthy Minds Program App, an easy-to-use guide to well-being