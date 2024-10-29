Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UW raises more than $511,000 in donations from “Fill the Hill”

12th annual Bascom Hill flamingo fundraiser encourages philanthropy on campus
by Sophie Wooldridge
October 29, 2024
Kennedy Slater
Flamingos on Bascom Hill for Fill the Hill. October 6, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin raised $511,877 in donations from the annual “Fill the Hill” fundraiser organized by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association in celebration of the flamingo prank on Bascom Hill that’s been a campus tradition since 1979, according to the fundraiser’s website

In 1979, the Pale and Shovel Party surprised students and faculty with 1,008 lawn flamingos on Bascom Hill to kick off homecoming weekend, Associate Director of WFAA’s Annual Giving Department Nicole Weir said.

This tradition has remained ever since, and 12 years ago WFAA launched “Fill the Hill” as a formal fundraiser to support philanthropic efforts on campus, Weir said. 

“It’s really important to have a really fun way to help bring awareness to the importance of philanthropic giving, and sticking plastic lawn flamingos on Bascom Hill is such a cool site,” Weir said. “We’re able to connect with so many people that might not otherwise know what’s going on.”

Donors, for 24 hours starting the evening of Thursday, Oct. 24, had a choice of more than 100 different areas such as educational programs and scholarship funds that help support UW community and academic quality, Weir said. 

The Great People Annual Scholarship, which provides funds to students who cannot afford to attend the university, received the largest number of donations with $40,922 raised from almost 500 donors, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Since its inception, “Fill the Hill” has generated approximately $3.5 million in donations and 21,000 gifts, Weir said. 

“We raise money to support all endeavors at UW and we’re so excited to be able to continue to partner with UW so that we have dollars to be able to help support them when they need it,” Weir said.

While alumni remain a strong population among donors, parents, community members, faculty, staff and even some students contributed to the over $511,000 raised, Weir said. 

Students who stopped by the flamingos Friday had the option to place their flamingo on the lawn if they donated, to see a physical representation of their philanthropy, Weir said.

“It was really exciting to be able to see students come out and start their philanthropic giving early, because all gifts make a difference, whether they’re $5 or 5 million,” Weir said. “It all makes a difference to support UW-Madison and its community.”

