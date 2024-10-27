Muslim students voice concerns over Harris campaign at meet-and-greet with Rep. Hong, Rep. Jayapal

Muslim community members at the University of Wisconsin met Thursday at the Red Gym to ask U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, questions about the upcoming presidential election.

Thursday’s event was co-hosted by Chup, Go Vote! and the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance as part of WMCA’s “Amplifying Muslim Voices” campaign, which seeks to engage in meaningful discussions about the importance of the Muslim community’s vote in the upcoming election, according to their Instagram post.

WMCA Executive Director Fauzia Qureshi emphasized the importance of making voting a habit, not just showing up for presidential elections.

“We want to make sure that we’re not just engaged during those every-four-year elections, but every year,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi provided examples of how local elections have had a direct impact on Muslim communities, such as overturning a zoning decision to block a mosque in New York City and ensuring halal food access in Minneapolis schools.

Qureshi also highlighted the importance of voting to protect workplace rights and environmental policies, quoting from the Quran to underscore the duty of Muslims to uphold justice and fairness.

Hong encouraged attendees to participate in all levels of elections, from local school board races to state legislative contests and federal congressional races.

Jayapal spoke about her efforts to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and change U.S. policy towards Israel.

“I have been very vocal about the need for us to change U.S. policy towards Israel and to stop sending offensive military weapons to Israel that are being used to bomb Gaza, kill Palestinians and now kill Lebanese,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal also criticized the Trump administration for empowering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, actions that she believes have further entrenched the conflict.

Jayapal acknowledged the frustration felt by many in the Muslim community, but she argued that voting for the Biden-Harris ticket is the best path forward to changing U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Several students in attendance weren’t convinced by the congresswoman’s words, taking the opportunity to ask critical questions about the Harris campaign and its positions on the war in Gaza.

One student questioned Jayapal’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris given her ambiguous position on the conflict.

“In your role here, in campaigning for Harris, where is the accountability for a candidate who has continuously supported Israel, that continuously is sending aid to Israel, and who has not made a clear statement regarding Palestine?” the student asked. “What’s your moral justification for continuing to campaign for this person?”

Jayapal acknowledged the student’s concerns but continued to defend Harris, noting that she’s in a challenging position being a member of President Biden’s administration rather than an outside candidate.

Another student criticized Jayapal’s recent statement commemorating one year since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, saying there was no language condemning what she characterized as the genocide of Palestinians and that it took the Congresswoman several paragraphs to acknowledge Palestinians in the first place.

Jayapal responded by saying that it should be okay to recognize the trauma that many in the Jewish community have felt since Oct. 7 and give space for both Israelis and Palestinians to speak.

“I fought really hard to have a Palestinian-American speaker at the DNC because I felt like the Jewish-American hostage family that spoke was so powerful and compelling,” Jayapal said. “We have to be willing to think about all of these different pieces.”

But, many of the students felt unsatisfied by Jayapal and Hong’s responses and kept trying to ask questions after Jayapal’s staff was trying to get her to leave.

Hong encouraged students with follow-up questions to chat after the event was dismissed or email her.

“The reason I’m out here having these different conversations with people is exactly because I want to earn people’s vote,” Hong said. “I want people to think through the consequences of whatever decision you’re going to make.”