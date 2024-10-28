Sexual assault reported in southeast dorm

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The University of Wisconsin reported a sexual assault occurring in a Southeast Residence hall Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to a Crime Warning email sent to students Monday afternoon.

The assault occurred Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, and the victim and offender reportedly knew each other before the incident, according to the email.

Currently, there is no active police investigation underway and the incident has not been reported to UW-Madison police.

UW prohibits sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual harassment nand sexual exploitation, according to the email. Acts of sexual violence may violate Wisconsin state law and UW’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy.

Students can report incidents involving sexual assault to UW-Madison police by contacting 608-264-2677. To report a concern directly to UW, students can do so via the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3

www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app

RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273

Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk

Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.

To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224