Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Sexual assault reported in southeast dorm

UW informed students of on-campus incident occurring Oct. 22 via Crime Warning email sent Monday afternoon, no investigation currently underway
by Margaret Shreiner
October 28, 2024
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The University of Wisconsin reported a sexual assault occurring in a Southeast Residence hall Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to a Crime Warning email sent to students Monday afternoon.

The assault occurred Tuesday night around 11:30 pm, and the victim and offender reportedly knew each other before the incident, according to the email.

Advertisements

Currently, there is no active police investigation underway and the incident has not been reported to UW-Madison police.

UW prohibits sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual harassment nand sexual exploitation, according to the email. Acts of sexual violence may violate Wisconsin state law and UW’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy.

Students can report incidents involving sexual assault to UW-Madison police by contacting 608-264-2677. To report a concern directly to UW, students can do so via the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program. 

Resources regarding sexual assault:

  • UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3
  • www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app
  • RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273
  • Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk
  • Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)
  • National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
  • To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.
  • To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224
Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
Badger Herald archival photo of Red Gym. April 18, 2024.
Muslim students voice concerns over Harris campaign at meet-and-greet with Rep. Hong, Rep. Jayapal
Business School, School of Business
Hovde to visit UW-Madison
Yung Gravy outside the Memorial Union on the "Party to the Polls" tour. October 23, 2024.
Yung Gravy performs in Madison, encourages students to vote
UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication Director Katy Culver introduces Martin and Gousha. October 22, 2024.
POLITICO's Jonathan Martin visits UW to discuss political climate
A photo of Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
UHS removes sex module, fuels controversy among student body 
RISE Early Voting Block Party at Library Mall. October 22, 2024.
RISE hosts early voting block party for students, organizations
Donate to The Badger Herald