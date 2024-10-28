Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair holds Early Vote Block Party on Library Mall

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler held an early vote block party for University of Wisconsin students on Friday afternoon.

The block party took place on Library Mall, where around 20 students and community members tabled to encourage pedestrians to register to vote.

Wikler said Wisconsin students should recognize the influence they have in this election.

“Most of the time, you cast a ballot, and it’s sort of a way of voicing your view — but it’s not actually going to help determine the outcome,” Wikler said. “This is different.”

In the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by around three precinct votes per ward, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan was present at the event and also said the student vote has historically had a significant impact on Wisconsin elections.

“We’re [students] often the margin of victory,” MGR said. “… And I think the heart of that is going to be at UW-Madison and Badgers on campus.”

Wikler said when he was growing up in Madison, he knew a UW student who was running for office on election day. But, Wikler said there was a house party the night before the election and around 12 people who stayed overnight were not able to make it to the polls the next day.

“The candidate lost by nine votes, and they [12 students] could have changed the election outcome if they’d all showed up,” Wikler said. “And it’s now like that, except for the presidential election and the majority of the United States Senate that’s on the line here … this is go-time.”

Wikler said students could also have a significant impact on the U.S. Senate election for Wisconsin — which is part of the 2024 general election ballot. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. is running for re-election and Wikler said her victory could determine abortion rights nationwide.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Baldwin introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023. Wikler said the act would restore the abortion rights included in Roe v. Wade.

Harris would also support a new law that guarantees nationwide abortion rights.

Wikler said even if students disagree with Harris on certain issues, voting for her would protect the country’s democracy.

“The scariest thing about Trump coming back into power is that he would cut off the voice of the public to be able to shape what the future looks like,” Wikler said. “So, you don’t have to agree with someone on every count to be able to vote to protect your right to disagree and have a voice.”