Vice President Kamala Harris, Gracie Abrams to lead ‘When We Vote We Win’ rally on UW-Madison campus

Editors Note: This article has been updated to to include information about Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Green Bay.

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a Get Out the Vote rally on the University of Wisconsin campus Wednesday, Oct. 30 featuring performances by musicians Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner, according to an email statement from the Harris-Walz campaign.

Wisconsin residents interested in attending can sign up at here.

Advertisements

The rally, which is part of the campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” GOTV Concert and Rally Series, aims to engage young voters and mobilize support ahead of the upcoming election, according to the statement.

These artists are trusted voices for young voters who find inspiration in their music, according to the statement.

The campaign noted that Madison and Dane County are critical in its path to victory, citing increased Democratic margins in recent elections and the area’s status as the fastest-growing county in Wisconsin.

Voter enthusiasm in Dane County is exceptionally high, with record-breaking early voting numbers in recent days and historic turnout seen in the August primary election, according to the statement.

The statement also noted that 15 campaign offices are currently active across Dane County, including one near UW, and a campus organizer is specifically engaged in outreach to UW and Madison Area Technical College.

The campaign’s email outlined voting options for students, encouraging them to make their voices heard.

Early Voting : Available statewide through Sunday, Nov. 3.

On-Campus Voting Sites : Memorial Union and Union South.

Registration: Students can register to vote at early voting locations until Nov. 3 or on Election Day, Nov. 5.

A photo ID is required for in-person voting, and students without one can obtain a voter-compliant Wiscard at Memorial Union for free.

Donald Trump will make a campaign stop the same day in Green BayDonald Trump will make a campaign stop the same day in Green Bay at 6 p.m at the Resch Center.