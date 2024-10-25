Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Vice President Kamala Harris, Gracie Abrams to lead ‘When We Vote We Win’ rally on UW-Madison campus

Musicians to support Harris’ Get Out the Vote event as Dane County breaks early voting records
by Sami Bitat and Ava McNarney
October 25, 2024
Jacob Duran
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024

Editors Note: This article has been updated to to include information about Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Green Bay. 

Vice President Kamala Harris will host a Get Out the Vote rally on the University of Wisconsin campus Wednesday, Oct. 30 featuring performances by musicians Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner, according to an email statement from the Harris-Walz campaign.

Wisconsin residents interested in attending can sign up at here.

Advertisements

The rally, which is part of the campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” GOTV Concert and Rally Series, aims to engage young voters and mobilize support ahead of the upcoming election, according to the statement. 

These artists are trusted voices for young voters who find inspiration in their music, according to the statement.

The campaign noted that Madison and Dane County are critical in its path to victory, citing increased Democratic margins in recent elections and the area’s status as the fastest-growing county in Wisconsin. 

Voter enthusiasm in Dane County is exceptionally high, with record-breaking early voting numbers in recent days and historic turnout seen in the August primary election, according to the statement. 

The statement also noted that 15 campaign offices are currently active across Dane County, including one near UW, and a campus organizer is specifically engaged in outreach to UW and Madison Area Technical College.

The campaign’s email outlined voting options for students, encouraging them to make their voices heard. 

  • Early Voting: Available statewide through Sunday, Nov. 3.
  • On-Campus Voting Sites: Memorial Union and Union South.
  • Registration: Students can register to vote at early voting locations until Nov. 3 or on Election Day, Nov. 5.

A photo ID is required for in-person voting, and students without one can obtain a voter-compliant Wiscard at Memorial Union for free.

Donald Trump will make a campaign stop the same day in Green BayDonald Trump will make a campaign stop the same day in Green Bay at 6 p.m at the Resch Center.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Election 2024
The Hovde Building. September 18, 2024.
Eric Hovde says many ‘young college-aged girls’ are ‘single-issue’ voters
Business School, School of Business
Hovde to visit UW-Madison
Yung Gravy outside the Memorial Union on the "Party to the Polls" tour. October 23, 2024.
Yung Gravy performs in Madison, encourages students to vote
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a Harris-Walz Campaign event in Madison. October 22, 2024
Obama, Walz hold Madison rally on first day of early voting in Wisconsin
Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin State Capitol building. April 25, 2024.
The Green Party threat: Could Jill Stein shift votes in Wisconsin?
A student uses Chat GPT. October 12, 2024.
Is AI too unethical to harness in political media?
More in Featured
Joe Biden's arrival on Air Force One. April 8, 2024.
Who's the sleepy one now?: Democrats flip the script on 'too old to be president' narrative
Madison West High School. October 17, 2024.
Wisconsin schools cannot shy away from educating the next generation about elections
Photo courtesy of Manual Theater.
Manual Cinema brings classic horror, Frankenstein to Madison
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Madison stop of the Blue Wall Bus Tour. October 15, 2024
Gov. Evers, Gov. Whitmer Rally in Madison for Harris-Walz Campaign on ‘Driving Forward Blue Wall Bus Tour’
Tawee Walker and teammates celebrate in the End Zone. October 5, 2024.
Football: Badgers roll past Rutgers 42-7
SJP members stand in the middle of Bascom Hill, a space the group attained UW permission to occupy. October 7, 2024.
Students for Justice in Palestine Bascom Hill rally met with pro-Israel counter-protest
More in News
Food trucks outside of Library Mall. April 28, 2016.
City of Madison announces results of 2024 Food Truck Review
A student uses Chat GPT. October 12, 2024.
UW-Green Bay launches AI-generated student support chatbot
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Experts gauge how to combat science skepticism at Fearless Science Speaker Series
UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication Director Katy Culver introduces Martin and Gousha. October 22, 2024.
POLITICO's Jonathan Martin visits UW to discuss political climate
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.
UW, Madison pursue efforts to make housing market more accessible
A photo of Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
UHS removes sex module, fuels controversy among student body 
Donate to The Badger Herald