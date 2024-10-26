MPD responds to fight near State Street early Saturday

The Madison Police Department responded to a disturbance outside Sotto Night Club on the 300 block of N. Henry Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Arriving on the scene, officers were notified that someone’s finger had been bitten off, according to the incident report.
Emergency Medical Services were called to assist the victim, who was identified as a 23-year-old Hispanic male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment, according to the report.
