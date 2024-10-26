Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

MPD responds to fight near State Street early Saturday

Altercation outside Sotto Night Club results in loss of finger, suspect in custody
by Ava McNarney
October 26, 2024
Aliya Iftikhar
Badger Herald archival photo of Sotto Bar. April 6, 2015.

The Madison Police Department responded to a disturbance outside Sotto Night Club on the 300 block of N. Henry Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Arriving on the scene, officers were notified that someone’s finger had been bitten off, according to the incident report.

Emergency Medical Services were called to assist the victim, who was identified as a 23-year-old Hispanic male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment, according to the report.

An investigation confirmed that a portion of a finger was bitten off, and a 34-year-old Hispanic male suspect was identified. The suspect fled the scene as police arrived but later turned himself in and was taken to the Dane County Jail on several charges including battery, disorderly conduct and mayhem, according to the report.

