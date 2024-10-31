Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Harris-Walz campaign Madison rally draws over 13,000, urges students to vote in pivotal 2024 election

Vice President Harris, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, student speakers, and musical guests energize young voters in key battleground state
by Alexia Becker, Opal Nicholson, and Zoe Klein
October 31, 2024
Bennett Waara
Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign event in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. October 30, 2024.

The Harris-Walz campaign held a Get Out the Vote rally in Madison Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center. The event featured remarks from Vice President Harris, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI and UW students. 

The event also featured special guest performances by Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf,  The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner.

Over 13,000 attended the event, according to the Harris-Walz campaign. 

Advertisements

The Get Out the Vote rally specifically targeted the student population of Madison, encouraging students to use their voice and vote in the 2024 Presidential Election, according to The Badger Herald

During her speech, Harris discussed connection to Madison, where she lived briefly as a child while her parents taught at the University of Wisconsin. 

Harris encouraged the crowd to vote early, emphasizing Wisconsin’s importance as a battleground state. 

“In Madison, you can vote early now through Sunday, November 3 and we need you to vote early in Wisconsin, because we have six days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime and we have work to do,” Harris said. 

Shortly after Harris started speaking, members of Students for Justice in Palestine and protesters began chanting across the stadium in protest of the ongoing war in Gaza.

This is not the first time pro-Palestine protesters have demonstrated at Harris rallies, having shown up at Harris’ Michigan rally earlier in the day, according to NBC

“We all want the war in Gaza to end and get the hostages out as soon as possible and I will do everything in my power to make it heard and known,” Harris said. “Everyone has a right to be heard, but right now I am speaking.”

Harris spoke to her time as prosecutor and attorney general of California, focusing on fights against corporate banks and for profit colleges

Harris vowed to fight for Wisconsin, declaring nothing will stand in her way.

Harris outlined her presidential goals, including lowering the cost of living, providing a middle-class tax cut for over 100 million Americans and expanding Medicare to cover home care for seniors. 

She also pledged to make healthcare more affordable, calling it a right, not a privilege, and contrasted her plans with Donald Trump’s intent to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and enact tax cuts for billionaires she claimed would burden the middle and lower classes.

“He will pay for it with a 20% national sales tax on everything you buy that is important, clothes, food, toys, cell phones, a Trump sales tax would cost the average American family nearly $4,000 more a year,” Harris said. 

Harris criticized Donald Trump for appointing three Supreme Court justices aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade, a goal he achieved. Now, she noted, one in three women live in states with restrictive Trump-backed abortion bans, often without exceptions for rape or incest. Harris vowed to sign any congressional bill restoring reproductive rights nationwide if elected president.

Harris pledged, as president, she will seek common ground, listen to experts and put the country above herself and her party. 

Harris addressed her views on those who disagree with her, vowing to always hear their concerns. In comparison to Donald Trump, who hates all those who disagree with him, Harris said. 

BMW_4460-Enhanced-NR
Bennett Waara
Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign event in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center. October 30, 2024.

Harris gave credit to the younger generation for remaining hopeful and diligent. The generation most affected by climate change and who grew up practicing active shooter drills is the same generation fighting to fix climate change and advocating for safety in schools, Harris said. 

This is one of the reasons younger voters are so impatient for change, something she deeply admires, Harris said. 

“You, who now know fewer rights than your mothers and grandmothers, are standing up for freedom and what I know about you is these issues are not theoretical,” Harris said. “This is not political for you. This is your lived experience and I see you, I see your power and I am so proud of you.” 

Democratic Senate Candidate Tammy Baldwin, took the stage, emphasizing Wisconsin’s pivotal role in deciding the presidency and Senate control.

Baldwin spoke on her opponent, Eric Hovde and his background as a California banker.

Hovde is the owner of a $3 billion California bank and has been named one of the most influential residents of Orange County three years in a row, Baldwin said. 

Baldwin also addressed her opponents views on reproductive rights, which directly oppose hers, Baldwin said.

“Eric Hovde celebrated when the Dobbs decision came down overturning Roe v Wade, he said that he’s 100% anti choice,” Baldwin said. “Meanwhile, I’m leading the effort to restore Roe by passing my Women’s Health Protection Act.”

Baldwin juxtaposed her policies with Hovde’s by addressing healthcare. Eric Hovde wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, while Tammy Baldwin wrote the provision in the Affordable Care Act allowing children to remain on their parents’ healthcare past the age of 18. 

Furthermore, Baldwin addressed Hovde’s demeaning comments, saying he has belittled almost everybody in the state of Wisconsin. If you are not a rich man like him, he doesn’t like you, Baldwin said. 

“Farmers, single moms, children of single moms, the LGBTQ community, seniors in nursing homes, young people, immigrants in Wisconsin, people struggling with their weight, you name it, he’s demeaned Wisconsinites” Baldwin said. 

Wisconsin deserves a Senator that not only fights for them, but respects and understands them, Baldwin said.

A graduate student at UW, who wished to be addressed as Wynter, talked about her personal reasons for wanting Harris for president and spoke to undecided voters.

“I am a trans woman myself, so I feel like she’s the best person to vote for for my rights,” Wynter said. “Getting medical care as a trans woman is already hard enough and I feel like she will defend that.”

Harris has said decisions about what is medically necessary should be made by doctors, according to NBC.

Wynter said she feels there is an obvious choice in this election, given her values as a woman. Undecided voters may have an easier time making the decision than they thought, she said.

“It’s not much of a choice, [Harris] is just presidential, she speaks so eloquently about Americans…[and] then you see Donald Trump and hear anything that comes out of his mouth, so it’s just a simple choice,” Winter said. 

The rally primarily focused on gathering student voters to make a plan to vote. Students at UW changed their residency in order to vote in a swing state this November, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Students can register to vote through November 1st or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th. Students can also vote on election day or early in Wisconsin if they aren’t voting in their home state, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Election 2024
Eric Hovde speaks at the Wisconsin School of Business organized by the American Conservation Coalition Action. October 29, 2024.
Eric Hovde talks ‘Energy and Economics’ at Wisconsin School of Business
The Hovde Building. September 18, 2024.
Over 60 Wisconsin college women sign statement condemning Eric Hovde
Polling place sign. November 3, 2020.
League of Women Voters requests investigation following alleged voter intimidation texts
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Harris-Walz campaign event. October 28, 2024.
AOC, Bernie Sanders encourage unity, action at Madison rally
Early Vote Block Party on Library Mall. October 25, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair holds Early Vote Block Party on Library Mall
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris, Gracie Abrams to lead 'When We Vote We Win' rally in Madison
More in Featured
Oct. 30, 2024.
Declan McKenna lights up Sylvee with cheerful melodies, intimate lyrics
Dan Jacobs.
UW announces Winter Commencement speaker
Absentee ballot. Septemer 24, 2024.
Navigating mail-in voting ahead of presidential election
The Hovde Building. September 18, 2024.
Eric Hovde says many ‘young college-aged girls’ are ‘single-issue’ voters
Joe Biden's arrival on Air Force One. April 8, 2024.
Who's the sleepy one now?: Democrats flip the script on 'too old to be president' narrative
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a Harris-Walz Campaign event in Madison. October 22, 2024
Obama, Walz hold Madison rally on first day of early voting in Wisconsin
More in News
Senator Tammy Baldwin delivers remarks at Vice President Kamala Harris' Campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
Baldwin campaign responds to Hovde campaign's comments ahead of election
Caribbean Students Association member responds to derogatory comments made at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
Caribbean Students Association member responds to derogatory comments made at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
Lily Hahn presents work on climate models.
Researcher highlights changing landscape of global warming
Flamingos on Bascom Hill for Fill the Hill. October 6, 2023.
UW raises more than $511,000 in donations from 'Fill the Hill'
MPD police car. September 9, 2022.
Office of the Independent Monitor reveals ‘overdue’ Madison police monitor
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Sexual assault reported in southeast dorm
Donate to The Badger Herald